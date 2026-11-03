A nation united: How the UAE celebrates Flag Day 2026

Occasion brings Emiratis, residents together to celebrate national pride, unity, belonging
Dubai: The UAE marked Flag Day on November 3 with celebrations across the seven emirates, as the national flag was raised above ministries, government entities, schools, universities, homes, and buildings.
The annual occasion brings together Emiratis and residents of different nationalities in a shared expression of loyalty to the country and its leadership. More than a national symbol, the UAE flag represents the unity, sovereignty, and values that have shaped the country's journey since the establishment of the Union.
From official ceremonies to community participation, Flag Day is an opportunity for people across the country to show their pride in calling the UAE home.
One of the main highlights of this year's celebrations was the flag-raising ceremony led by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi.
Accompanied by the national anthem, the ceremony has been attended by 55 accomplished and talented individuals from various sectors, representing the 55 years since the establishment of the UAE.
Their participation has recognised the role of talent, creativity, and excellence in supporting the country's development and preparing for its future.
In a message marking the occasion, Sheikh Mohamed has shared that he was honoured to raise the flag alongside the participants. He has paid tribute to the journey begun by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Rulers, expressing confidence in the ambition and determination of the UAE’s people to drive the country’s continued progress.
Messages from the country's leadership have reflected the importance of the flag as a symbol of national identity and shared achievements.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has expressed pride in the country's achievements and reaffirmed his commitment to its continued progress.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, has described the flag as a symbol of pride and unity, highlighting the legacy of the Founding Fathers and the responsibility of future generations to safeguard the values of the Union.
For his part, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has raised the UAE flag in front of Zayed National Museum to mark the occasion.
He has noted that Flag Day holds deep national significance, embodying the unity of Emiratis under one flag and representing the nation's glory, standing, and achievements.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has also pointed out the flag's significance as a symbol of strength, sovereignty, and the nation's journey towards the future.
On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has pointed out that Flag Day renews loyalty to the nation and its leadership, while reminding everyone of their responsibility to contribute to the country's continued progress.
In Al Ain, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has raised the UAE flag at Qasr Al Muwaiji.
The ceremony has featured the national anthem and brought together inspiring families, families recognised for their contributions to the community, and several people of determination from Al Ain Region.
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has regarded the occasion as a reminder of the legacy of the Founding Fathers and the national values of dignity, belonging, and responsibility.
Across the country, government departments and institutions have marked the occasion by raising the national flag and sharing messages of unity.
Dubai Police has described Flag Day as a celebration of the unity, achievements, and values that bring people together.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has underscored the contribution of both Emiratis and residents to the UAE’s development, while the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs Dubai has renewed its commitment to supporting the country’s progress.
Schools and universities have also taken part, giving younger generations a chance to understand the meaning of the national flag and the country’s history.
Flag Day reflects the UAE’s multicultural society, bringing together men, women, young people, and adults from different nationalities.
The occasion also demonstrates the country's values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and solidarity.
As the UAE flag rises across the nation, November 3 serves as a reminder of the vision of the Founding Fathers and the generations working to carry it forward. It celebrates not only how far the country has come, but also the shared ambition to see it achieve even more.