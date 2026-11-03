GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

A nation united: How the UAE celebrates Flag Day 2026

Occasion brings Emiratis, residents together to celebrate national pride, unity, belonging

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Flag Day is an annual national occasion celebrating the UAE’s unity, national identity, and loyalty to its country and leadership
Flag Day is an annual national occasion celebrating the UAE’s unity, national identity, and loyalty to its country and leadership
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The UAE marked Flag Day on November 3 with celebrations across the seven emirates, as the national flag was raised above ministries, government entities, schools, universities, homes, and buildings.

The annual occasion brings together Emiratis and residents of different nationalities in a shared expression of loyalty to the country and its leadership. More than a national symbol, the UAE flag represents the unity, sovereignty, and values that have shaped the country's journey since the establishment of the Union.

From official ceremonies to community participation, Flag Day is an opportunity for people across the country to show their pride in calling the UAE home.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

President leads Flag Day ceremony at Qasr Al Hosn

One of the main highlights of this year's celebrations was the flag-raising ceremony led by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi.

Accompanied by the national anthem, the ceremony has been attended by 55 accomplished and talented individuals from various sectors, representing the 55 years since the establishment of the UAE.

Their participation has recognised the role of talent, creativity, and excellence in supporting the country's development and preparing for its future.

In a message marking the occasion, Sheikh Mohamed has shared that he was honoured to raise the flag alongside the participants. He has paid tribute to the journey begun by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Rulers, expressing confidence in the ambition and determination of the UAE’s people to drive the country’s continued progress.

UAE leaders renew commitment to the Union

Messages from the country's leadership have reflected the importance of the flag as a symbol of national identity and shared achievements.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has expressed pride in the country's achievements and reaffirmed his commitment to its continued progress.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, has described the flag as a symbol of pride and unity, highlighting the legacy of the Founding Fathers and the responsibility of future generations to safeguard the values of the Union.

For his part, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has raised the UAE flag in front of Zayed National Museum to mark the occasion.

He has noted that Flag Day holds deep national significance, embodying the unity of Emiratis under one flag and representing the nation's glory, standing, and achievements.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has also pointed out the flag's significance as a symbol of strength, sovereignty, and the nation's journey towards the future.

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has pointed out that Flag Day renews loyalty to the nation and its leadership, while reminding everyone of their responsibility to contribute to the country's continued progress.

In Al Ain, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has raised the UAE flag at Qasr Al Muwaiji.

The ceremony has featured the national anthem and brought together inspiring families, families recognised for their contributions to the community, and several people of determination from Al Ain Region.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has regarded the occasion as a reminder of the legacy of the Founding Fathers and the national values of dignity, belonging, and responsibility.

Schools and government entities join the celebrations

Across the country, government departments and institutions have marked the occasion by raising the national flag and sharing messages of unity.

Dubai Police has described Flag Day as a celebration of the unity, achievements, and values that bring people together.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has underscored the contribution of both Emiratis and residents to the UAE’s development, while the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs Dubai has renewed its commitment to supporting the country’s progress.

Schools and universities have also taken part, giving younger generations a chance to understand the meaning of the national flag and the country’s history.

A shared celebration for all who call the UAE home

Flag Day reflects the UAE’s multicultural society, bringing together men, women, young people, and adults from different nationalities.

The occasion also demonstrates the country's values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and solidarity.

As the UAE flag rises across the nation, November 3 serves as a reminder of the vision of the Founding Fathers and the generations working to carry it forward. It celebrates not only how far the country has come, but also the shared ambition to see it achieve even more.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEflag day

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

To understand what the day and the flag means for Abu Dhabi’s residents and locals, Gulf News talked with them.

What UAE Flag Day means for the people of Abu Dhabi

17m ago5m read
UAE President marks Flag Day at Qasr Al Hosn

UAE President marks Flag Day at Qasr Al Hosn

2m read
2018 marked 100 years since the birth of Sheikh Zayed who united the emirates and took the UAE to new heights of success and development

Zayed the Founder Day: Sheikh Zayed’s legacy in photos

4m read
The debate, “A Nation in Dialogue: Arts, Culture & the UAE’s Global Engagement”, was part of the ADMAF's “Riwaq Al Fikr” programme.

Abu Dhabi explores culture as a tool shaping identity

1m read