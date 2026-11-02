Ministries, schools and homes will fly the UAE flag on Tuesday, following a national call
Dubai: The UAE will celebrate Flag Day on Tuesday, November 3, with the national flag raised across government buildings, schools, universities, homes and workplaces, as citizens and residents come together to honour the country's unity and national identity.
The annual occasion follows a call by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, urging citizens, residents, ministries, institutions, schools and universities to raise the national flag across the seven emirates.
In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed said Flag Day is a national occasion celebrating love, pride and loyalty to the UAE, calling on everyone to raise the flag high as a symbol of the country's unity and achievements.
He said the occasion brings the nation and its people together in a shared expression of pride in the flag, which stands for the UAE's sovereignty and the values established by its founding leaders.
Flag Day, introduced in 2013 following an initiative by Sheikh Mohammed, is observed annually on November 3, commemorating the anniversary of the accession of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the UAE.
The celebrations bring together Emiratis and residents of different nationalities and generations, reinforcing the country's traditions of coexistence, tolerance and national solidarity.
The UAE flag was raised for the first time on December 2, 1971, by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the country's Founding Father, during the declaration of the federation.
It was designed by Abdullah Mohammed Al Maeena, whose entry was selected following a competition announced through Al Ittihad newspaper shortly before the establishment of the UAE.
According to the Dubai Protocol Department, the competition attracted approximately 1,030 designs, of which six were shortlisted before the current flag was selected.
Al Maeena drew inspiration from a verse by the Arab poet Safi Al Din Al Hilli, whose words associated white with good deeds, green with fertile lands, black with battles and red with swords.
The flag's design is governed by Federal Law No. 2 of 1971, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2019.
Under the official specifications, the flag is rectangular, with its length twice its height. A vertical red band occupies one-quarter of its length next to the flagpole, while three equal horizontal bands, green, white and black, cover the remaining area.
According to the official UAE Flag Guidebook issued in 2023, each colour carries a distinct meaning.
Red honours the sacrifices of the generation that established the federation and those of the nation's martyrs who gave their lives to protect its achievements.
Green represents growth, prosperity, the natural environment and the country's cultural and civilisational development.
White symbolises charitable work, generosity and the UAE's commitment to supporting peace and security around the world.
Black represents the strength, determination and resilience of the UAE's people, as well as their rejection of injustice and extremism.
The UAE government has issued guidelines governing the flag's display, maintenance and use to ensure that it is treated with respect.
Under the official guidebook, flags must be kept clean and properly ironed, while those that are torn, faded or damaged must be replaced.
The flag must not touch the ground when being raised or lowered. It should also be displayed in its correct proportions, without alterations to its colours or design.
For flags displayed vertically on buildings, the red section must be at the top, with the black section to the viewer's left.
The guidelines prohibit adding logos, emblems or decorative elements to the national flag, except for the official presidential flag.
They also prohibit printing the flag on disposable materials or using it to decorate food items, including cakes and sweets.
Flags must be inspected after strong winds or severe weather, and damaged flags should be carefully lowered and replaced.
The guidelines also specify that outdoor flagpoles should be white and that the size of the flag should be proportionate to the pole and its location.
The rules are part of wider measures to preserve the dignity of the national flag, which has stood as a symbol of the UAE's independence, sovereignty and unity since the federation was established in 1971.