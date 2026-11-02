Horizontal display: When the flag is raised horizontally, the red section must be on the left-hand side of a person facing it.

Vertical display: When displayed vertically, the red section must point upwards.

Raising the flag: It should be raised at a reasonable speed, taken to the top of the flagpole and secured tightly.

During ceremonies: People present at the location should stand still as the flag is being raised or lowered. Those present when the national anthem is played in the presence of a raised flag should stand facing it.

Alongside other flags: The UAE flag must not be raised or displayed lower than other flags. When raised alongside other countries' flags, it should be raised first.