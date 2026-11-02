Penalties and practices to avoid when displaying the UAE national flag
Dubai: As the UAE prepares to mark Flag Day on November 3, government institutions, private businesses, schools and universities are gearing up to raise the national flag and organise celebrations across the country.
Whether the flag is being raised outside an office building, displayed at a school assembly or used during a workplace celebration, there are official guidelines on how it should be displayed, handled and maintained.
The UAE's official flag guidelines outline the correct way to raise and position the national flag, as well as practices that must be avoided, including using it for commercial advertising, altering its design or displaying damaged flags.
The UAE flag can be displayed at government buildings, schools, universities, offices and commercial establishments during Flag Day celebrations.
The UAE Cabinet's flag guidelines outline particular rules for the proper display of flags on buildings.:
Outside buildings: The flag and flagpole should be proportionate to the building's height. For government buildings, the flag's height should be one-third of the flagpole's height.
On rooftops: If there is not enough space in front of a building, the flagpole can be installed on the rooftop. However, this is not permitted on buildings exceeding ten floors.
At entrances or reception areas: The flag can be displayed at the main entrance or reception if an outdoor flagpole cannot be installed.
According to the official guidelines, the following rules should be observed when raising and displaying the national flag:
Horizontal display: When the flag is raised horizontally, the red section must be on the left-hand side of a person facing it.
Vertical display: When displayed vertically, the red section must point upwards.
Raising the flag: It should be raised at a reasonable speed, taken to the top of the flagpole and secured tightly.
During ceremonies: People present at the location should stand still as the flag is being raised or lowered. Those present when the national anthem is played in the presence of a raised flag should stand facing it.
Alongside other flags: The UAE flag must not be raised or displayed lower than other flags. When raised alongside other countries' flags, it should be raised first.
Flag positioning: Where several flagpoles are installed at a government building's entrance, the UAE flag should be positioned nearest to the building.
The flag should also be prevented from touching the ground during handling, raising or lowering.
The guidelines identify several practices that are not permitted when using or displaying the national flag.
These include:
Altering the flag: Changing its official colours, adding symbols, designs or images, or attaching pins to it.
Commercial advertising: Using the national flag for commercial purposes, advertising, publicity or as a trademark or part of a trademark.
Disposable items: Printing the flag on disposable materials such as pillows, napkins or boxes.
Clothing and costumes: Using the flag as a costume or for decorative purposes that violate its intended use.
Covering objects: Using the national flag to cover buildings, vehicles, statues, furniture or other objects.
These restrictions are relevant to government institutions, businesses, schools and universities organising Flag Day activities, particularly when preparing decorations, promotional materials or public displays.
The official flag guidelines also specify that flags must be regularly maintained and inspected before being raised.
Institutions should ensure that:
Flags are cleaned and ironed regularly.
Flags are inspected before each raising for damage, discolouration or tears.
Worn, torn or faded flags are replaced, regardless of the extent of damage.
Flags are checked after sandstorms or other severe weather conditions.
Flags that are no longer in use are folded and stored appropriately.
When replacing a damaged flag, it should be lowered carefully, folded and kept in a suitable place.
While a flag becoming faded or worn through ordinary weather exposure is not, by itself, identified as an offence under Article 3, deliberately insulting or damaging the national flag can carry severe penalties.
Under Article 3 of Federal Law No. 2 of 1971 concerning the Union Flag, as amended, anyone who publicly, in a public place or in a place accessible to the public, commits acts involving dropping, damaging or insulting the UAE flag faces imprisonment of between 10 and 25 years and a fine of at least Dh500,000.