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Dubai Flag Garden unveils giant portrait of Sheikh Mohammed

10,000 UAE flags come together to create a 5,400-square-metre display at Jumeirah Beach

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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The 13th Flag Garden edition features a large-scale portrait of Sheikh Mohammed.
The 13th Flag Garden edition features a large-scale portrait of Sheikh Mohammed.
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Dubai: Dubai's annual Flag Garden has returned for its 13th edition, featuring a giant portrait of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made using nearly 10,000 UAE flags.

Launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, the installation pays tribute to Sheikh Mohammed's leadership, humanitarian work and contribution to the country's development.

The Flag Garden is part of Dubai's ‘National Month’ celebrations, organised by Brand Dubai in partnership with government, semi-government and private sector organisations. The initiative brings together citizens, residents and visitors to celebrate the UAE's national identity and its journey since the formation of the Union.

Giant portrait made from UAE flags

This year's installation measures 60 metres by 90 metres, covering an area of 5,400 square metres. Nearly 10,000 national flags have been carefully arranged to create the large-scale portrait of Sheikh Mohammed.

The display combines the symbolism of the UAE flag with a tribute to the Ruler of Dubai, whose leadership has placed public service, ambition and the country's future at the centre of his vision.

Located at its permanent site on Jumeirah Beach in Umm Suqeim 2, the Flag Garden is open to visitors until January 10, 2027.

A celebration of UAE identity

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said this year's edition celebrates Sheikh Mohammed's vision and the values that have shaped the UAE.

She said the initiative uses creativity to share the country's story with people from different cultures and generations.

Mahra Alyouha, a member of the organising committee for Dubai's ‘National Month’ celebrations, said the Flag Garden had become a popular annual event, attracting families and residents from across the emirate.

She added that this year's display was particularly significant as it honoured Sheikh Mohammed, whose leadership and initiatives have inspired people beyond the UAE.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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