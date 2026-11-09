Launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, the installation pays tribute to Sheikh Mohammed's leadership, humanitarian work and contribution to the country's development.

Dubai: Dubai's annual Flag Garden has returned for its 13th edition, featuring a giant portrait of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made using nearly 10,000 UAE flags.

She added that this year's display was particularly significant as it honoured Sheikh Mohammed, whose leadership and initiatives have inspired people beyond the UAE.

Mahra Alyouha, a member of the organising committee for Dubai's ‘National Month’ celebrations, said the Flag Garden had become a popular annual event, attracting families and residents from across the emirate.

She said the initiative uses creativity to share the country's story with people from different cultures and generations.

The display combines the symbolism of the UAE flag with a tribute to the Ruler of Dubai, whose leadership has placed public service, ambition and the country's future at the centre of his vision.

This year's installation measures 60 metres by 90 metres, covering an area of 5,400 square metres. Nearly 10,000 national flags have been carefully arranged to create the large-scale portrait of Sheikh Mohammed.

The Flag Garden is part of Dubai's ‘National Month’ celebrations, organised by Brand Dubai in partnership with government, semi-government and private sector organisations. The initiative brings together citizens, residents and visitors to celebrate the UAE's national identity and its journey since the formation of the Union.

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