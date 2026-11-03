UAE Flag Day: What this day means for Abu Dhabi's people

Her clearest memory is not of the flag itself but of the country. One night, while she was working in Ras Al Khaimah, a tire burst on a dark road in the middle of nowhere. A car with four young Emirati men pulled up. One of them changed the wheel and drove off before she could thank him. The next day she told the story to an Emirati man at a garage. “He said, ‘Of course, you’re in the Emirates, and you are a lady. Of course we’ll take care of you."