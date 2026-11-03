Sheikh Mohamed marks UAE Flag Day at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi

UAE President reflected on the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed and UAE's Founding Rulers
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan raised the UAE flag at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to mark Flag Day, accompanied by 55 distinguished individuals from various sectors representing the 55 years of the Union.
The ceremony brought together Emiratis recognised for their achievements across different fields, ahead of the country's 55th anniversary of its founding on December 2.
In a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: “To mark Flag Day, I was honoured to raise the UAE flag at Qasr Al Hosn alongside 55 accomplished individuals from various sectors, representing the 55 years of our Union.”
Reflecting on the country's founding and its future, the President paid tribute to the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Rulers, who established the UAE in 1971.
“As we reflect on the journey begun by the late Sheikh Zayed and his fellow Rulers, we look with confidence to our people, whose ambition and determination will continue to drive the UAE’s progress and prosperity,” he added.
Flag Day is observed annually on November 3, bringing together citizens, residents and institutions across the seven emirates to celebrate national unity and pride.
Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi's oldest historic building, has served as the setting for the President's Flag Day ceremonies in previous years.