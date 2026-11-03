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Sheikh Mohammed marks UAE Flag Day, pledges continued progress

UAE Vice President expressed pride in the nation's achievements

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sheikh Mohammed marks UAE Flag Day, pledges continued progress

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed pride in the nation's achievements and reaffirmed his commitment to its continued progress in a message marking UAE Flag Day.

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In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “On Flag Day, we raise our flag with pride in what we have built and the achievements we have made, pledging that our flag will remain high, our glory will continue to grow and our ambitions will know no bounds.”

He concluded: “May God protect the UAE and its people, preserve its glory and unity, and keep its flag flying high forever.”

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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