Fire breaks out at clothing warehouse in Sharjah’s industrial area; emergency teams respond

Authorities urge public to rely on official updates as firefighting efforts continue
Sharjah Civil Defence teams, supported by specialised units from Sharjah Police General Headquarters, are tackling an accidental fire that broke out in a clothing warehouse in Industrial Area 10 on Monday.
Authorities said the incident was reported at 12.51pm, prompting an immediate response from emergency teams.
Firefighting crews are continuing efforts to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading, in line with established safety procedures.
Sharjah Police have urged the public to rely only on official sources for information and to follow updates through approved channels, adding that further details will be provided as they become available.