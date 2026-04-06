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Fire breaks out at clothing warehouse in Sharjah’s industrial area; emergency teams respond

Authorities urge public to rely on official updates as firefighting efforts continue

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Civil Defence races to contain blaze and stop spread in busy industrial zone
Civil Defence races to contain blaze and stop spread in busy industrial zone

Sharjah Civil Defence teams, supported by specialised units from Sharjah Police General Headquarters, are tackling an accidental fire that broke out in a clothing warehouse in Industrial Area 10 on Monday.

Authorities said the incident was reported at 12.51pm, prompting an immediate response from emergency teams.

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Firefighting crews are continuing efforts to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading, in line with established safety procedures.

Sharjah Police have urged the public to rely only on official sources for information and to follow updates through approved channels, adding that further details will be provided as they become available.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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