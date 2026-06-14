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Sharjah Civil Defence saves two cats trapped in drainage pipe

One cat rushed for treatment after rescue; both later placed in municipal care

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah civil defence rescues cats trapped in drainage pipe in Al Yash area
Sharjah civil defence rescues cats trapped in drainage pipe in Al Yash area

Sharjah: Sharjah: What began as a distress call from a concerned homeowner ended in a life-saving rescue after Sharjah Civil Defence teams freed two cats trapped inside a rainwater drainage pipe at a home in the Al Yash area.

The operation unfolded at 10:39am, when the Sharjah Civil Defence Operations Room received a report about cats trapped at a citizen's residence. A rescue team was immediately dispatched to the scene.

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Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that two cats had fallen into a narrow rainwater drainage pipe leaving them unable to escape.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, rescuers quickly assessed the scene and coordinated with the homeowner, who authorised them to cut through the pipe to reach the trapped animals. The team carried out the operation without delay and successfully extracted both cats.

But the rescue did not end there.

One of the cats was found to be in an unstable condition after being freed, prompting Civil Defence personnel to immediately transport the animal for treatment and observation.

After receiving the necessary medical care, the cats were handed over to Sharjah municipality's cat and dog shelter division. Authorities later confirmed that the injured cat's condition had stabilised.

Relieved by the outcome, the homeowner thanked the Civil Defence team for their quick response and dedication to saving the animals.

The response from one of the rescuers captured the spirit of the operation: "In the UAE, every life matters."

The rescue highlighted the compassion and commitment of Sharjah Civil Defence teams, whose work often extends beyond protecting people to helping animals in distress. For residents, it was a touching reminder that a swift response can make all the difference when a life is at stake.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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