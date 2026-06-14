One cat rushed for treatment after rescue; both later placed in municipal care
Sharjah: Sharjah: What began as a distress call from a concerned homeowner ended in a life-saving rescue after Sharjah Civil Defence teams freed two cats trapped inside a rainwater drainage pipe at a home in the Al Yash area.
The operation unfolded at 10:39am, when the Sharjah Civil Defence Operations Room received a report about cats trapped at a citizen's residence. A rescue team was immediately dispatched to the scene.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that two cats had fallen into a narrow rainwater drainage pipe leaving them unable to escape.
Recognising the urgency of the situation, rescuers quickly assessed the scene and coordinated with the homeowner, who authorised them to cut through the pipe to reach the trapped animals. The team carried out the operation without delay and successfully extracted both cats.
But the rescue did not end there.
One of the cats was found to be in an unstable condition after being freed, prompting Civil Defence personnel to immediately transport the animal for treatment and observation.
After receiving the necessary medical care, the cats were handed over to Sharjah municipality's cat and dog shelter division. Authorities later confirmed that the injured cat's condition had stabilised.
Relieved by the outcome, the homeowner thanked the Civil Defence team for their quick response and dedication to saving the animals.
The response from one of the rescuers captured the spirit of the operation: "In the UAE, every life matters."
The rescue highlighted the compassion and commitment of Sharjah Civil Defence teams, whose work often extends beyond protecting people to helping animals in distress. For residents, it was a touching reminder that a swift response can make all the difference when a life is at stake.