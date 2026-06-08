The infant was safely reunited with her family after rescue teams battled dense smoke and rapidly escalating risks inside the second-floor apartment, where the fire is believed to have started in an air-conditioning unit. Thanks to the swift response and coordinated efforts of Civil Defence personnel, all occupants were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

The incident unfolded at 1.35am when the Operations Room of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority received a report of a fire inside a residential apartment. Emergency procedures were immediately activated, and firefighting and rescue teams from the Administration Fire and Rescue Centre, Samnan Fire and Rescue Centre, and Al Mina Fire and Rescue Centre were dispatched to the scene.

As firefighters assessed the situation, they launched a carefully coordinated response. Teams were divided into specialised units, with one group focusing on extinguishing the fire and preventing it from spreading, while another concentrated on evacuating residents and ensuring their safety.

While the flames posed a threat, firefighters quickly identified the thick smoke spreading through the residence as the greater danger. The smoke significantly reduced visibility and endangered the lives of those inside, particularly vulnerable occupants such as children and elderly residents.

Using specialised rescue ladders, Civil Defence teams gained access to the apartment and safely evacuated the head of the household and his mother. However, rescuers soon faced an even more delicate challenge: reaching the family's youngest member, who remained inside amid the smoke-filled conditions.

The apartment was home to a young family who had been asleep when the fire broke out. Among them was a newborn baby sleeping near her relatives, unaware of the danger unfolding around her.

And for the men and women of Sharjah Civil Defence, the sight of the infant safely back in her family's arms was a reward that reflected the very essence of their mission: protecting lives and ensuring that everyone returns home safely, regardless of the challenges they face.

For the parents and relatives who endured anxious moments of uncertainty, the rescue represented far more than the extinguishing of a fire. It was the recovery of what mattered most. For neighbours who witnessed the operation, it was a powerful reminder of how courage, expertise and rapid intervention can mean the difference between danger and survival.

He added that the speed of the response and the effectiveness of field coordination showcased the competence of Civil Defence teams and their constant readiness to deal with emergencies around the clock.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.