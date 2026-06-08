Civil Defence teams evacuated a family safely after a fire broke out in Al Nasserya
Sharjah: In a dramatic pre-dawn rescue operation, firefighters from the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority (SCDA) saved a newborn baby trapped inside a smoke-filled apartment after a fire broke out in a residential building in Al Nasserya on Friday morning.
The infant was safely reunited with her family after rescue teams battled dense smoke and rapidly escalating risks inside the second-floor apartment, where the fire is believed to have started in an air-conditioning unit. Thanks to the swift response and coordinated efforts of Civil Defence personnel, all occupants were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.
The incident unfolded at 1.35am when the Operations Room of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority received a report of a fire inside a residential apartment. Emergency procedures were immediately activated, and firefighting and rescue teams from the Administration Fire and Rescue Centre, Samnan Fire and Rescue Centre, and Al Mina Fire and Rescue Centre were dispatched to the scene.
Within minutes, emergency vehicles arrived at the building, where responders saw smoke billowing from one of the apartments. Initial assessments indicated that the blaze had started in an air-conditioning unit inside a second-floor apartment.
While the flames posed a threat, firefighters quickly identified the thick smoke spreading through the residence as the greater danger. The smoke significantly reduced visibility and endangered the lives of those inside, particularly vulnerable occupants such as children and elderly residents.
As firefighters assessed the situation, they launched a carefully coordinated response. Teams were divided into specialised units, with one group focusing on extinguishing the fire and preventing it from spreading, while another concentrated on evacuating residents and ensuring their safety.
A precautionary evacuation of the building was initiated immediately. Residents were guided to safety while emergency crews monitored the fire to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring apartments or blocking evacuation routes.
The apartment was home to a young family who had been asleep when the fire broke out. Among them was a newborn baby sleeping near her relatives, unaware of the danger unfolding around her.
Using specialised rescue ladders, Civil Defence teams gained access to the apartment and safely evacuated the head of the household and his mother. However, rescuers soon faced an even more delicate challenge: reaching the family's youngest member, who remained inside amid the smoke-filled conditions.
Exercising exceptional caution and professionalism, rescuers carried the newborn infant out of the apartment to safety. The emotional rescue unfolded before anxious family members, who watched as Civil Defence personnel carefully brought the baby away from danger.
Witnesses described the moment as deeply moving, with the infant's life resting in the hands of rescuers trained to operate under extreme pressure while protecting those most at risk.
Outside the building, the family waited as firefighting crews continued working to bring the blaze under control. Teams successfully contained the fire before it could spread to neighbouring residential units, protecting both residents and property.
Following the firefighting operation, crews carried out cooling procedures, removed potential hazards and conducted extensive inspections to ensure that no hotspots remained that could reignite the fire.
The rapid intervention and seamless coordination between firefighting and rescue teams enabled the operation to conclude safely despite the challenging circumstances.
Brigadier Yousef Obaid Yousef Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, said the successful outcome reflected the high level of preparedness and dedication demonstrated by Civil Defence personnel.
"Saving lives remains the foremost objective of every emergency response operation," he said.
"Civil Defence personnel make tremendous efforts and face a wide range of risks to protect the community and safeguard lives and property. In every mission, they embody the values of courage, responsibility and humanitarian commitment."
He added that the speed of the response and the effectiveness of field coordination showcased the competence of Civil Defence teams and their constant readiness to deal with emergencies around the clock.
As calm returned to Al Nasserya after the operation, the memory that remained strongest was not the fire itself, but the image of a newborn baby safely reunited with her family.
For the parents and relatives who endured anxious moments of uncertainty, the rescue represented far more than the extinguishing of a fire. It was the recovery of what mattered most. For neighbours who witnessed the operation, it was a powerful reminder of how courage, expertise and rapid intervention can mean the difference between danger and survival.
And for the men and women of Sharjah Civil Defence, the sight of the infant safely back in her family's arms was a reward that reflected the very essence of their mission: protecting lives and ensuring that everyone returns home safely, regardless of the challenges they face.