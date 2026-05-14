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Car plunges into Sharjah creek, driver rescued in eight minutes

Sharjah Civil Defence marine teams save driver after vehicle sinks near courthouse

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Car plunges into Sharjah creek, driver rescued in eight minutes
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Sharjah: Marine rescue teams from the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority rescued a driver after his vehicle plunged into Khalid Lagoon opposite the Sharjah Courthouse on Thursday morning, with the operation completed in less than eight minutes.

The incident occurred at 7.04am on May 14 while marine rescue personnel were carrying out a routine morning security patrol.

According to the authority, rescue teams spotted the vehicle falling into the water and immediately rushed to the scene in a rapid emergency response operation aimed at saving the driver.

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Specialised rescue divers managed to reach the driver and pull him out of the submerged vehicle within minutes, highlighting the high level of preparedness, professionalism and operational readiness of the marine rescue teams.

The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority said the swift rescue reflected the effectiveness of continuous field training and the authority’s commitment to maintaining the highest levels of readiness in handling emergency incidents and urgent rescue operations.

Officials stressed that rapid response and ongoing training of field personnel are essential elements in strengthening public safety systems and protecting lives.

The driver was handed over to National Ambulance teams at the scene and was reported to be in good condition after receiving the necessary medical care.

Authorities said the incident underscores the vital role played by marine rescue teams in ensuring quick access to accident sites and immediate intervention during emergencies, contributing to the protection of lives, property and overall community safety.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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