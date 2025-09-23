Oil spill at Khorfakkan Corniche Beach: Municipality acts swiftly

Environment team quickly cleaned the spill, protecting visitors and marine life
Dubai: Khorfakkan Municipality acted promptly after an oil spill was spotted on Corniche Beach. The Environment Section team quickly moved in, cleaned the affected area, and prevented harm to visitors and marine life.
The rapid response was carried out under the guidance of the Director of Khorfakkan Municipality, with support from multiple departments. Their teamwork helped contain the spill and restore the beach swiftly.
The municipality also thanked Bee’ah for providing specialised equipment and expert teams, highlighting the strong collaboration in protecting the environment.
Officials said these efforts reflect the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, who emphasises sustainability. The municipality confirmed it will continue to monitor the environment closely to keep Khorfakkan clean and safe for everyone.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox