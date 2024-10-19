Fujairah: The emergency response team of the Fujairah Environment Authority quickly responded upon receiving a report of an oil spill on one of the emirate’s public beaches which also reached the beaches of some hotels.

The specialised team swiftly moved to the location during the routine marine surveys they conduct and found an oil slick in the sea, which coincided with the report of the slick reaching the beach.

The Environment Authority coordinated with specialised pest control companies, relevant authorities, and affected hotels to intensify efforts and swiftly contain the situation.

Additionally, maritime inspection rounds were intensified to ensure that the surrounding areas and the territorial waters of the emirate of Fujairah are free from any pollution and not affected by the oil spill.

In collaboration with the Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality, it directed its specialised teams to survey and clean the public beach affected by the oil spill.

The Fujairah Environment Authority is working with the relevant authorities to identify the culprit and take legal action against them, affirming that there will be no leniency towards anyone who tamper with the environment, threaten its resources, or harms it in any way.