Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the allocation of a 500-metre beach for women in Al Luluyah area of Khorfakkan, providing them with complete privacy.
The project will include a service building that includes a cafe, a medical clinic and a prayer room for women.
Dr Sheikh Sultan also directed the construction of a pedestrian bridge linking Al Bardi 6 and Al Batha areas in Khorfakkan, to facilitate the movement of citizens, and modifications will be implemented on the internal roads in the Hayawa area.