UAE oil spill: Umm Al Quwain beaches closed as cleanup efforts begin

Ministry says odours reported in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain pose no health risks
UAE: All beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain have been temporarily closed following an oil spill from a tanker, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has confirmed.
The spill was detected by the UAE’s technical monitoring and environmental assessment system, prompting an immediate response to contain the oil and limit its impact on the marine environment.
Response teams, working with local and federal authorities, have begun containment, cordoning, cleanup and remediation operations.
The ministry said precautionary coastal surveys, monitoring and environmental assessments were under way to determine the extent of the impact and identify the measures needed to protect marine life.
The temporary closure will remain in place until technical teams complete their assessments and establish the necessary safety and environmental protection measures, the ministry said.
The ministry also addressed odours reported in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain, assuring residents that they pose no health risks.
Fishermen and other sea users have been urged to follow official instructions and avoid fishing in affected areas while response operations continue.
The ministry called on the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid spreading rumours, adding that updates would be issued on developments and the measures being taken.