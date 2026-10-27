UAE oil spill: Beach clean-up update and advice for residents

Authorities reassure residents as clean-up operations continue in Umm Al Quwain
Dubai: UAE authorities continue coordinated efforts to contain an oil spill affecting the coastline of Umm Al Quwain, with specialised teams carrying out clean-up operations, environmental assessments, and coastal monitoring to protect the marine environment.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) said its technical monitoring and environmental assessment system detected marine pollution caused by an oil spill from a tanker. The incident has affected Umm Al Quwain’s beaches, while the ministry confirmed that unusual odours reported by residents in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain pose no health risks.
The response involves coordination between federal and local authorities, with teams working to contain the pollution, cordon off affected areas and carry out clean-up and remediation operations.
Umm Al Quwain has temporarily closed its beaches and coastal areas as a precaution. At the same time, technical teams assess the extent of the pollution and determine the measures needed to protect public safety and marine habitats.
Sharjah has also temporarily closed Al Hamriyah Beach, while Ras Al Khaimah has announced it will keep its public beaches closed until further notice.
The precautionary measures aim to safeguard residents and visitors while assessments and containment operations continue.
Umm Al Quwain Municipality has also been conducting field operations to monitor affected locations, support clean-up work and limit the impact on coastal ecosystems.
The ministry has urged fishermen and other sea users to follow official instructions and avoid fishing in affected areas. Residents and visitors have also been advised to stay away from closed beaches and coastal areas until authorities announce that they can reopen.
The UAE’s response includes ongoing coastal surveys and environmental assessments to establish the extent of the pollution and guide further action.
Authorities have urged the public to follow official channels for updates and avoid circulating unverified information.
The ministry has confirmed that the odours reported in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain pose no health risks. However, the temporary beach closures remain in place as a precaution while environmental assessments and clean-up operations continue.
Authorities continue to focus on containing the pollution, limiting its environmental impact and protecting the UAE’s coastline and marine environment.
The latest reports available on October 27 indicate that satellite imagery showed the oil slick widening offshore on October 24, underscoring the importance of continued containment and monitoring.