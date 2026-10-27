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UAE oil spill: Beach clean-up update and advice for residents

Authorities reassure residents as clean-up operations continue in Umm Al Quwain

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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UAE oil spill: Beach clean-up update and advice for residents

Dubai: UAE authorities continue coordinated efforts to contain an oil spill affecting the coastline of Umm Al Quwain, with specialised teams carrying out clean-up operations, environmental assessments, and coastal monitoring to protect the marine environment.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) said its technical monitoring and environmental assessment system detected marine pollution caused by an oil spill from a tanker. The incident has affected Umm Al Quwain’s beaches, while the ministry confirmed that unusual odours reported by residents in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain pose no health risks.

The response involves coordination between federal and local authorities, with teams working to contain the pollution, cordon off affected areas and carry out clean-up and remediation operations.

Coordinated response to protect the coastline

Umm Al Quwain has temporarily closed its beaches and coastal areas as a precaution. At the same time, technical teams assess the extent of the pollution and determine the measures needed to protect public safety and marine habitats.

Sharjah has also temporarily closed Al Hamriyah Beach, while Ras Al Khaimah has announced it will keep its public beaches closed until further notice.

The precautionary measures aim to safeguard residents and visitors while assessments and containment operations continue.

Umm Al Quwain Municipality has also been conducting field operations to monitor affected locations, support clean-up work and limit the impact on coastal ecosystems.

Monitoring and public safety remain priorities

The ministry has urged fishermen and other sea users to follow official instructions and avoid fishing in affected areas. Residents and visitors have also been advised to stay away from closed beaches and coastal areas until authorities announce that they can reopen.

The UAE’s response includes ongoing coastal surveys and environmental assessments to establish the extent of the pollution and guide further action.

Authorities have urged the public to follow official channels for updates and avoid circulating unverified information.

What residents need to know

The ministry has confirmed that the odours reported in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain pose no health risks. However, the temporary beach closures remain in place as a precaution while environmental assessments and clean-up operations continue.

No reopening dates have been confirmed for the affected beaches.

Authorities continue to focus on containing the pollution, limiting its environmental impact and protecting the UAE’s coastline and marine environment.

The latest reports available on October 27 indicate that satellite imagery showed the oil slick widening offshore on October 24, underscoring the importance of continued containment and monitoring.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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