Fishermen stop working in affected waters as crews seek to contain pollution off the coast
Umm Al Quwain Municipality has intensified efforts to contain an oil spill that has affected the emirate’s beaches, while the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has announced the temporary closure of all beaches and coastal areas as a precaution against marine pollution caused by a leak from a tanker.
The municipality is working with relevant authorities to contain affected areas, support cleanup and remediation operations, and limit the environmental impact of the spill on marine habitats and coastal ecosystems.
Umm Al Quwain Municipality steps up efforts to contain oil spill along emirate’s beaches
Field teams are continuing to monitor environmental conditions in affected locations and help prevent the pollution from spreading, while supporting efforts to protect marine habitats and preserve natural resources.
Monitoring and inspections are also continuing along the coastline to assess the environmental consequences of the spill and determine appropriate measures as conditions develop.
The municipality is coordinating with the relevant authorities to accelerate the response and ensure that field teams can respond effectively to changes in the situation.
Fishermen in Umm Al Quwain have suspended fishing activities in areas affected by the oil spill, complying with instructions from the relevant authorities and precautionary measures designed to protect the marine environment.
The suspension will remain in place pending the completion of containment and remediation operations.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed the temporary closure of all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain as part of measures to address marine pollution resulting from the tanker oil spill.
It urged fishermen and other sea users to follow official instructions and refrain from fishing in affected locations while response operations continue and the necessary measures are determined.
The ministry confirmed that the UAE's technical monitoring and environmental assessment system had detected marine pollution extending to Umm Al Quwain's beaches.
The pollution also caused odours noticed by residents in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain.
However, the ministry stressed that the odours did not pose any health concerns or risks to residents.
Specialist teams began taking action immediately after the pollution was detected, coordinating with relevant authorities to contain the contamination, cordon off affected areas and begin cleanup and remediation operations to minimise its environmental impact.
The ministry added that precautionary surveys were continuing to ensure the safety of the marine environment, alongside ongoing efforts to complete the necessary work and determine further measures to address the pollution.
The closure follows several days of reports of unusual odours in parts of the UAE. On October 21, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed that it was coordinating with local authorities to investigate the smells and reported no cause for concern.
Separately, maritime intelligence company Windward reported that satellite imagery from October 19 showed a large tanker leaking oil off Umm Al Quwain.
Its modelling indicated that the slick could reach the emirate's shoreline on October 22, with possible movement towards Sharjah and Ajman. These were forecasts rather than confirmed observations of contamination in those emirates.
The tanker responsible for the spill has not been officially identified, and the cause of the leak remains unconfirmed.