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UAE reports significant decline in oil pollution as coastal clean-up continues

Oil slick remains off Umm Al Quwain, extending towards Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, and Sharjah

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The oil slick was concentrated off the coast of Umm Al Quwain, extending partially towards coastal areas in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah.
The oil slick was concentrated off the coast of Umm Al Quwain, extending partially towards coastal areas in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has reported a significant decline in marine pollution following an oil spill from the tanker GEM NO. 2, confirming that the leak has been stopped at its source while containment and clean-up operations continue.

The ministry said technical teams were continuing field surveys, monitoring and clean-up operations in affected coastal areas, working closely with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), and relevant federal and local authorities.

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According to satellite images available as of Friday, October 30, the oil slick was concentrated off the coast of Umm Al Quwain, extending partially towards coastal areas in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah.

The ministry said efforts to contain the pollution and address its environmental impact were primarily using mechanical recovery methods, alongside chemical dispersants applied in accordance with international standards and approved technical guidelines.

The ministry confirmed that fish and food products available in local markets are safe and fit for human consumption.

It also clarified that the temporary closure of certain beaches and coastal areas was a precautionary measure and did not necessarily mean pollution had been detected at every affected location.

The closures are intended to protect public safety and the marine environment while allowing survey and clean-up operations to be completed.

Authorities are also continuing to monitor air quality, assess readings and track developments through joint coordination.

The ministry said all available resources were being mobilised to safeguard maritime navigation and protect the marine and coastal environment.

It urged the public to follow instructions issued by the relevant authorities, particularly those concerning beaches and coastal areas subject to precautionary measures, and to rely on official channels for updates.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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