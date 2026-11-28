Officials assess food and water safety and potential risks to coastal livelihoods
Sharjah: The UAE’s National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) has conducted its first field visit to several coastal sites and beaches following an oil spill in the country’s territorial waters in October, assessing the humanitarian response and precautionary measures taken to protect coastal communities and the marine environment.
The delegation, led by Dr Salem Suhail Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Human Rights Institution, and accompanied by a specialised technical team, received briefings from the authorities overseeing the response on the progress of field operations and efforts to protect beaches, marine facilities and natural resources.
The visit focused on the human rights and humanitarian implications of the incident, particularly the safety of residents, fishermen and workers in marine-related activities.
The delegation also reviewed the availability of preventive and health protection measures, the safety of water and food supplies, and efforts to mitigate any potential impact on the livelihoods of families and coastal communities.
Dr Al Neyadi said the field visit is part of the institution’s national responsibility and mandate to monitor human rights conditions during crises and environmental emergencies.
He commended the swift response and professionalism demonstrated by the national teams responsible for dealing with the incident from the outset.
Dr Al Neyadi stressed that protecting the right to health and a safe environment is a top priority, adding that the institution would continue to monitor developments and work closely with the relevant authorities throughout the environmental remediation process.
He also highlighted the importance of ensuring compliance with human rights standards and safeguards that protect quality of life and community stability.
The institution will conduct further field visits to coastal areas in close coordination with the relevant authorities to monitor environmental remediation efforts and ensure that preventive measures remain in place to safeguard the rights of coastal communities and protect the marine environment.