Authorities implement strict measures to ensure water safety amid oil spill
Abu Dhabi: Drinking water supplies across the UAE remain safe despite the oil spill in the country's territorial waters, Etihad Water and Electricity has confirmed, outlining the precautionary measures in place to protect water quality.
The utility said it had stepped up monitoring across water production systems, with checks covering three key areas:
Seawater quality: Monitoring water at intake points to detect any changes.
Water testing: Testing supplies during production and distribution.
Safety compliance: Ensuring water meets approved quality requirements before it is pumped into the network.
Etihad Water and Electricity said protecting drinking water quality remained a top priority. It also reassured customers that the additional precautions would not affect water supplies.
Monitoring and testing are continuing as authorities respond to the marine pollution incident.
According to satellite images available on Friday, October 30, the oil slick is concentrated off Umm Al Quwain, with parts extending towards coastal areas in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reported a noticeable decline in the intensity of the pollution. The source of the leak has been stopped, while teams continue containment, monitoring and coastal clean-up operations.
Authorities are relying primarily on mechanical methods to contain and treat the spill, alongside chemical dispersants applied in line with international standards and approved technical guidelines.
Authorities clarified that the temporary closure of some beaches and coastal areas is a precautionary measure. It does not necessarily mean pollution has been detected at every closed location.
The restrictions are intended to protect public health and the marine environment while survey, monitoring and clean-up work continues.
Residents and visitors have been urged to follow official instructions and avoid beaches and coastal areas subject to temporary restrictions.
Specialist teams are continuing technical work on the oil tanker GEM NO.2, including repairing damaged sections, restoring some operating systems and assessing the integrity of its hull.
The latest field assessments detected no new oil leak from the vessel. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation by sea and air, supported by satellite imagery.
Federal and local authorities said joint operations would continue to contain the pollution, limit its spread and protect marine and coastal environments. Further updates will be issued through official channels.