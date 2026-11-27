Authorities urge safety compliance as beaches welcome visitors again
Ras Al Khaimah: All hotel beaches in Ras Al Khaimah have reopened following precautionary closures linked to oil spill concerns, the emirate’s Public Services Department has announced.
The reopening comes after cleanup operations and safety checks along the emirate’s coastline, allowing guests to return to the affected coastal facilities following weeks of temporary restrictions.
In a notice shared on its official social media channels, the department confirmed that all hotel beaches were open again and urged the public to follow instructions and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities to ensure everyone’s safety.
The latest announcement follows a phased reopening of beaches across the emirate. On November 11, authorities confirmed that seven beaches, including public stretches and resort facilities, had reopened.
Earlier this month, authorities announced the reopening of seven beaches – four public beaches and three resort beaches.
The public beaches included:
Flamingo Beach
Dahan Beach
Al Maireedh Beach
Al Rams Corniche
The three resort beaches were:
Anantara Mina Al Arab Resort Beach
InterContinental Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa Beach
The Cove Rotana Resort Beach
The department had not specified when the remaining beaches would reopen at the time.
On October 24, 2026, the Public Services Department announced the closure of all beaches across the emirate until further notice, asking residents and visitors to follow official safety instructions.
The closure came a day after the UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed an oil spill from a tanker off the coast of Umm Al Quwain on October 23. The incident was linked to a fuel