Dozens of beaches and coastal facilities shut to swimming, water activities by visitors
Umm Al Quwain | Ras Al Khaimah | Sharjah: One more beach in the UAE has been closed, with Dibba Al Hisn Beach in Sharjah shutting temporarily until further notice.
The announcement, made by Dibba Al Hisn Municipality on Tuesday, October 27, takes the number of beaches and coastal areas that are closed or have restricted access across Umm Al Quwain (UAQ), Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) and Sharjah to more than 35.
Not every closure has the same explanation. Authorities have linked some to a tanker oil spill, which the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed in the early hours of Friday, October 23, after unexplained odours were reported in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain. The ministry said the odours pose no health risks.
All beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain were closed temporarily as a precaution while technical teams complete their assessments. The municipality also began massive cleanup operations.
Later that day, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau announced the closure of Al Hamriyah Beach to prevent the pollution from reaching it.
On Saturday, October 24, the Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department, in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters, announced the immediate closure of all public beaches across the emirate until further notice as a temporary measure to safeguard public safety.
It urged residents and visitors to avoid coastal areas. The announcement did not mention the oil spill.
Dibba Al Hisn Municipality on Tuesday, October 27, said its beach is closed to allow maintenance and improvement works, and that closure also has not been officially linked to the spill either.
Beach access has also been restricted at hotels and resorts in UAQ and RAK. Multiple hotels and resorts told Gulf News that guests cannot use the beach and swimming is completely prohibited, in line with local authority guidance, while restaurants, pool services and other facilities continue to operate.
Umm Al Quwain: All beaches and coastal areas closed temporarily as a precaution after the oil spill. These include Umm Al Quwain Open Beach, UAQ Corniche Beach, Kite Beach Centre, The Mangrove Beach, Al Bahr Beach, Lumi Beach, Flamingo Beach Hotel Beach, Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain and Umm Al Quwain Beach Hotel.
Ras Al Khaimah: All public beaches closed until further notice to safeguard public safety RAK Public Beach, Saqr Beach, Flamingo Beach, Al Rams Beach, Al Rams Corniche, Saraya Island Beach, Mina Beaches, Marjan Island Beaches, Al Jazeera Beach, Al Mairid Beach, Hulailah Beach, Al Hamra Beach, Khor Khwair Coastal Beach, Khor Al Qantara Beach, Ghalilah Sea View, Al Hamra Beach Resort, Sofitel Al Hamra, Anantara Mina Al Arab, InterContinental Mina Al Arab, Mövenpick Al Marjan Island, DoubleTree Marjan Island, ULA Beach, Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Banan Beach, BM Beach Hotel, and Longbeach Campground.
Sharjah: Al Hamriyah Beach is closed as a precaution following the oil spill and Dibba Al Hisn Beach is closed for maintenance and improvement works.
No reopening dates have been announced for Umm Al Quwain or Ras Al Khaimah, where authorities said a further announcement will follow in due course, depending on conditions.
Dibba Al Hisn Beach will stay shut until another official notice is issued since the municipality did not say how long the works will take.
Residents and visitors are advised to stay away from closed beaches and rely on official channels for updates.
Note: The above list has been compiled from multiple official websites, destination maps and tourist pages.
It may not be comprehensive, and it has not been individually checked with each beach or venue to confirm whether it is closed. However, multiple hotels and resorts have confirmed to Gulf News that beach access has been restricted and swimming is strictly prohibited.