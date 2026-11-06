Sharjah city beaches were closed on October 28, following earlier restrictions
Sharjah: Beaches across Sharjah city remain subject to temporary closure following an oil spill from a tanker at sea, with no official reopening announcement identified since the restrictions were introduced on October 28.
Beach closures were also announced in Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain last month, with authorities urging residents and visitors to follow official instructions and stay away from restricted coastal areas.
The Sharjah Government Media Bureau announced the closure of Sharjah city beaches on October 28 as a precautionary measure to prevent marine pollution from reaching the coastline.
Specialist teams and relevant authorities in the emirate were tasked with taking the necessary measures to protect the beaches and prevent the pollution from spreading to the shore.
Authorities urged the public and beachgoers to comply with safety instructions, obtain updates from official channels and avoid circulating rumours.
The announcement followed the temporary closure of Al Hamriyah Beach in Sharjah on October 23 over concerns about the same oil spill.
In Ras Al Khaimah, the Public Services Department announced on October 24 that all public beaches across the emirate would be closed until further notice.
The department urged residents and visitors to comply with instructions and guidance issued by the relevant authorities to protect public safety.
It also stressed the importance of relying on official sources for information and updates rather than circulating rumours or unverified reports.
The department said the reopening date would be announced in due course, depending on developments, and thanked the public for their cooperation and understanding.
All beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain were temporarily closed after the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed on October 23 that an oil spill from a tanker had affected the emirate's coastline.
Specialist teams, working with federal and local authorities, began containment and clean-up operations, alongside environmental assessments to determine the extent of the pollution.
The ministry also confirmed that unusual odours reported in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain posed no health risk to residents.
In an update on October 30, UAE authorities confirmed that the oil leak from the tanker had been stopped, with no further leakage detected.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reported a significant decline in marine pollution, while field surveys, monitoring and clean-up operations continued along affected coastal areas.
Satellite imagery showed that the oil slick was concentrated off Umm Al Quwain, extending partly towards coastal areas in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah.
The ministry clarified that precautionary beach closures did not necessarily mean pollution had been detected at every location. The restrictions were intended to protect public safety and the marine environment while assessment and clean-up work continued.
Residents and visitors have been urged to follow announcements from the relevant authorities before visiting affected beaches.