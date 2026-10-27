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Sharjah's Dibba Al Hisn Beach closed temporarily until further notice

Municipality announces temporary closure to carry out maintenance and improvement works

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dibba Al Hisn Beach in Sharjah is temporarily closed for maintenance and upgrades.
Dibba Al Hisn Beach in Sharjah is temporarily closed for maintenance and upgrades.
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Dubai: Dibba Al Hisn Municipality has announced the temporary closure of Dibba Al Hisn Beach until further notice to allow maintenance and improvement works to be carried out.

In an announcement issued on Tuesday, the municipality said the beach would remain closed while the necessary maintenance and upgrades are undertaken.

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The closure is part of efforts to improve the beach's facilities and ensure the area is ready for public use once the works are completed.

The municipality did not specify the expected duration of the closure or announce a date for reopening.

Visitors and beachgoers are advised to take note of the temporary closure and await further announcements from the municipality regarding the resumption of public access.

The beach will remain closed until an official notice is issued.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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