Sharjah's Dibba Al Hisn Beach closed temporarily until further notice

Municipality announces temporary closure to carry out maintenance and improvement works
Dubai: Dibba Al Hisn Municipality has announced the temporary closure of Dibba Al Hisn Beach until further notice to allow maintenance and improvement works to be carried out.
In an announcement issued on Tuesday, the municipality said the beach would remain closed while the necessary maintenance and upgrades are undertaken.
The closure is part of efforts to improve the beach's facilities and ensure the area is ready for public use once the works are completed.
The municipality did not specify the expected duration of the closure or announce a date for reopening.
Visitors and beachgoers are advised to take note of the temporary closure and await further announcements from the municipality regarding the resumption of public access.
The beach will remain closed until an official notice is issued.