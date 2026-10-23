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Sharjah temporarily closes Al Hamriyah Beach over oil spill concerns

Authorities take precautionary steps after an oil spill from a tanker threatens the coast.

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sharjah Government Media Bureau urged fishermen and beachgoers to comply with official instructions to ensure public safety.
Sharjah Government Media Bureau urged fishermen and beachgoers to comply with official instructions to ensure public safety.
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Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau announced on Friday, October 23, the temporary closure of Al Hamriyah Beach as a precautionary measure to prevent marine pollution caused by an oil spill from a tanker from reaching the area.

Specialist teams and relevant authorities in the emirate are taking the necessary measures to ensure the safety of beaches and prevent the pollution from reaching the coastline.

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The teams urged fishermen and beachgoers to comply with official instructions to ensure public safety.

They also called on the public to obtain information from official channels and avoid spreading rumours.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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