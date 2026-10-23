Authorities take precautionary steps after an oil spill from a tanker threatens the coast.
Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau announced on Friday, October 23, the temporary closure of Al Hamriyah Beach as a precautionary measure to prevent marine pollution caused by an oil spill from a tanker from reaching the area.
Specialist teams and relevant authorities in the emirate are taking the necessary measures to ensure the safety of beaches and prevent the pollution from reaching the coastline.
The teams urged fishermen and beachgoers to comply with official instructions to ensure public safety.
They also called on the public to obtain information from official channels and avoid spreading rumours.