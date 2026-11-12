Sharjah beaches reopen after oil spill: Is it safe to swim? Here’s what authorities say

After weeks of closures, here is what beachgoers need to know before heading out
Sharjah’s beaches have reopened to the public after authorities contained marine pollution and cleared the effects of an oil spill from a tanker, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau announced on Thursday.
In a statement posted on X, the bureau said the relevant authorities had confirmed that the emirate’s beaches and marine environment are safe, and the public can once again visit and enjoy marine activities. The decision follows the completion of environmental assessment and monitoring work, which confirmed the area is free of any effects that could harm public health or marine life.
Authorities thanked residents for their cooperation during the response and cleanup period, and said round-the-clock monitoring would continue to ensure the safety and sustainability of the marine environment. They also urged the public to rely on official channels for information and avoid spreading rumours or unverified claims.
Weeks of closures
The reopening ends a closure of more than two weeks. Sharjah temporarily shut Al Hamriyah Beach on October 23 after residents reported a strong, unusual smell, which the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment later linked to an oil spill from a tanker in UAE waters. Sharjah city beaches followed on October 28 as a precaution.
The spill also led to closures in Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah, with more than 35 beaches across the three emirates closed or restricted at its peak. Authorities said on October 30 that the source of the leak had been stopped and pollution levels had dropped sharply.