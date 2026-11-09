Khor Fakkan beach closed after oil spill detected along coast

Authorities close Al Luluyah Beach to address environmental hazard
Al Luluyah Beach in Khor Fakkan has been temporarily closed to the public after oil spills were detected along its coastline, with municipal authorities launching cleanup operations to address the environmental hazard.
Khor Fakkan City Municipality announced the precautionary closure, saying the decision was taken immediately to protect beachgoers, residents and visitors.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as cleanup teams work to remove the oil spills and ensure the affected stretch of coastline is safe for public use.
In a public notice, the municipality thanked residents and visitors for their understanding and urged the public to follow safety instructions and stay away from the beach until further notice.
The municipality said updates on the beach's reopening would be announced through its official communication channels once cleanup work is completed and the site is declared safe.