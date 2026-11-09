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Khor Fakkan beach closed after oil spill detected along coast

Authorities close Al Luluyah Beach to address environmental hazard

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Photo for illustrative purposes only
Photo for illustrative purposes only
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Al Luluyah Beach in Khor Fakkan has been temporarily closed to the public after oil spills were detected along its coastline, with municipal authorities launching cleanup operations to address the environmental hazard.

Khor Fakkan City Municipality announced the precautionary closure, saying the decision was taken immediately to protect beachgoers, residents and visitors.

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Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as cleanup teams work to remove the oil spills and ensure the affected stretch of coastline is safe for public use.

In a public notice, the municipality thanked residents and visitors for their understanding and urged the public to follow safety instructions and stay away from the beach until further notice.

The municipality said updates on the beach's reopening would be announced through its official communication channels once cleanup work is completed and the site is declared safe.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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