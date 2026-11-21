New service allows yachts to complete entry checks and clearance at approved berths
Abu Dhabi has launched a new service allowing visiting foreign yachts to complete entry inspections and clearance procedures at their final berthing locations, removing the need to sail to another port to finish the formalities.
The ‘Floating Port of Entry’ initiative was launched by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), in collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) and Abu Dhabi Maritime.
Under the new service, inspection teams will visit yachts at approved marinas and berthing locations to complete the required checks and paperwork. The move is expected to make entry procedures easier for yacht owners, operators and crews, while reducing unnecessary movement between ports and improving the flow of maritime traffic.
The initiative also aims to make visiting Abu Dhabi more convenient for international yacht owners and strengthen the emirate’s appeal as a destination for luxury yachting and marine tourism.
The service forms part of the Integrated Transport Centre’s plans to develop maritime transport and create a more accessible, secure, efficient and sustainable marine sector.
Abu Dhabi Maritime has helped coordinate the initiative by bringing together government, security, regulatory and operational entities, while connecting marinas and shipping agents with the authorities responsible for inspections and clearance.
The Floating Port of Entry is expected to improve Abu Dhabi’s ability to welcome international yachts and host major maritime events by making arrival procedures more flexible and convenient.
Yacht owners, operators and crews will be able to complete formalities at their designated berthing locations, saving time and reducing the need to travel to other sites. The service is also expected to improve the efficiency of operations at marinas.
The initiative is part of the Abu Dhabi Luxury Yachting Strategy, developed by the Integrated Transport Centre, with Abu Dhabi Maritime helping coordinate its implementation with relevant authorities.
The strategy aims to simplify entry and exit procedures for visiting foreign yachts and make it easier for them to move through Abu Dhabi’s waterways. It is also part of wider efforts to position the emirate as a leading international destination for luxury yachts.
The launch was announced during the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2026, taking place from November 19 to 22 at Marina Hall, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of ICP, said the initiative reflects the UAE’s efforts to modernise border services and introduce flexible solutions that improve customer experience without compromising security.
He said the project supports the authority’s 2027–2029 strategy, which focuses on protecting community security and supporting the national economy. It also strengthens the country’s ability to host major events and supports the goals of Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030.
“We are committed to ensuring that our border services go beyond traditional concepts and reach customers wherever they are, in line with the UAE’s ambitions to strengthen its position as a global hub for tourism, trade and travel,” Al Khaili said.
He added that the initiative combines efficiency and convenience with security oversight, helping build confidence among visitors and making the UAE more attractive to international travellers.
Brigadier Dr Omar Mohammed Al Owais, Acting Executive Director of the Maritime Ports Affairs Sector at ICP, said the initiative allows specialised teams to carry out inspections and clearance at yachts’ final berthing locations.
Teams will use portable devices equipped with biometric verification, document-reading technology and systems to record the entry and exit of individuals. The devices are connected directly to relevant databases, allowing officers to complete checks and process documents on site.
Inspection requests will be submitted in advance through shipping agents, enabling authorities to arrange visits to the designated berthing locations and complete the necessary checks using scanning technology.
Al Owais said the service would ensure accurate security checks while making the process more efficient and better suited to the needs of international yacht owners.
Dr Abdullah Hamad Al Ghafli, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said the initiative was a practical step towards improving maritime transport services and making yacht visits to Abu Dhabi easier.
He said the project supports the Abu Dhabi Luxury Yachting Strategy by simplifying procedures and improving the experience of visiting yacht owners.
Al Ghafli also praised cooperation between ICP, Abu Dhabi Maritime and other government entities, saying their joint efforts helped establish an integrated service that strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position in the international luxury yachting sector.
Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer at AD Ports Group, said the initiative was the result of close coordination with the Integrated Transport Centre and other regulatory, security and operational authorities.
He said Abu Dhabi Maritime helped align requirements and turn the strategy into a service that can be delivered directly at yacht berthing locations.
“The Floating Port of Entry is a direct outcome of this collaboration. It enables the completion of the required procedures at the berthing locations of visiting foreign yachts, while adhering to the highest standards of security and safety,” Al Mheiri said.
He added that the initiative was part of wider efforts to simplify regulations, facilitate yacht movements through Abu Dhabi’s waterways and strengthen the emirate’s standing as an international luxury yachting destination.