The latest expansion covers 1,645 parking spaces in M10 and 2,588 in M17.
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has introduced paid parking for 4,233 spaces across two sectors in Musaffah from Monday, November 16, under the latest phase of a gradual expansion of the parking system that began in January 2026.
The fourth phase covers sectors M10 and M17, according to Q Mobility, which manages the system under the regulatory supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.
Of the 4,233 standard parking spaces included in the expansion, 1,645 are located in sector M10 and 2,588 in M17. Additional spaces have been designated for People of Determination.
The new parking charges are set at Dh2 per hour.
Fourth phase of parking expansion
The latest rollout forms part of Abu Dhabi's efforts to regulate public parking, improve the use of available spaces and reduce congestion caused by vehicles parked improperly.
Authorities expect the expansion to help improve traffic flow and make it easier for motorists to access businesses and other facilities across Musaffah.
The phased introduction of paid parking began in January 2026, with additional sectors gradually brought under the system.
Q Mobility previously announced that the fourth phase would take effect on November 16, giving motorists advance notice of the changes.
The expansion is intended to improve parking availability and encourage more efficient use of public spaces in the area.
Abu Dhabi records 82.34 million bus journeys
Separately, the Integrated Transport Centre reported that public buses in Abu Dhabi had recorded more than 82.34 million passenger journeys so far this year.
The Centre also highlighted the capital's main bus station, which is recognised as a protected modern heritage landmark.
The station serves buses equipped to accommodate People of Determination, alongside environmentally friendly electric buses.
Its architectural features include curved roofs designed to provide shade for passengers.