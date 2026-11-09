Of these, 1,645 spaces will be in M10 and 2,588 in M17. Designated parking spaces for People of Determination will also be provided.

The fourth phase of the rollout, announced by Q Mobility under the supervision of Abu Dhabi Mobility, will cover sectors M10 and M17, adding 4,233 standard parking spaces to the paid system.

Abu Dhabi: Paid parking will be introduced in two more sectors of Musaffah from November 16, as Abu Dhabi expands its parking management system in the industrial and commercial district.

The latest expansion is part of a gradual rollout that began in January 2026. It aims to make better use of public parking, reduce random parking and ease traffic congestion in one of the emirate's busiest business and industrial areas.

Musaffah attracts large numbers of workers, visitors and businesses throughout the day, putting pressure on available parking. The new system is intended to make it easier for motorists to find parking and move around the area, while improving access to commercial and service establishments.

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