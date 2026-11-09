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Abu Dhabi to introduce paid parking in two more Musaffah sectors from November 16

The new system starts on November 16, covering 4,233 spaces in M10 and M17

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Abu Dhabi's new parking phase aims to ease congestion and improve access to businesses.
Abu Dhabi's new parking phase aims to ease congestion and improve access to businesses.

Abu Dhabi: Paid parking will be introduced in two more sectors of Musaffah from November 16, as Abu Dhabi expands its parking management system in the industrial and commercial district.

The fourth phase of the rollout, announced by Q Mobility under the supervision of Abu Dhabi Mobility, will cover sectors M10 and M17, adding 4,233 standard parking spaces to the paid system.

Of these, 1,645 spaces will be in M10 and 2,588 in M17. Designated parking spaces for People of Determination will also be provided.

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The latest expansion is part of a gradual rollout that began in January 2026. It aims to make better use of public parking, reduce random parking and ease traffic congestion in one of the emirate's busiest business and industrial areas.

Musaffah attracts large numbers of workers, visitors and businesses throughout the day, putting pressure on available parking. The new system is intended to make it easier for motorists to find parking and move around the area, while improving access to commercial and service establishments.

The parking fee will be Dh2 per hour for standard spaces covered by the new phase.

Motorists can pay through the Darb and TAMM apps, allowing them to manage payments digitally.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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