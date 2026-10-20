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Al Ain to introduce Dh2 hourly paid parking in three sectors from October 26

Paid parking starts in Al Ain on October 26, covering 1,455 spaces in three urban sectors

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The three sectors include designated parking spaces for People of Determination, as part of efforts to accommodate the needs of different groups.
The three sectors include designated parking spaces for People of Determination, as part of efforts to accommodate the needs of different groups.
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Al Ain: Motorists in Al Ain will have to pay Dh2 an hour to park in three sectors of the city from Monday, October 26, as authorities introduce paid parking across 1,455 spaces.

Q Mobility announced that the charges would apply to parking spaces in Al Mutarad and the city centre, under the regulatory supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

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The three sectors include designated parking spaces for People of Determination, as part of efforts to accommodate the needs of different groups.

The introduction of paid parking comes amid growing demand for public parking spaces in Al Ain, driven by population growth and the expansion of commercial and service activities.

Authorities aim to regulate parking use, improve traffic flow and make it easier for residents, visitors and employees to access businesses, facilities and services across the city.

The hourly fee for standard parking spaces covered by the scheme will be Dh2. Motorists can pay through the Darb and TAMM applications.

Q Mobility urged drivers to follow parking signs and regulations, use spaces only for their designated purposes and pay the applicable fees in accordance with the rules.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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