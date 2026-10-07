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Abu Dhabi parking guide: MAWAQiF fees, timings, permits and how to pay

Here’s how to tell where you can park, what you’ll pay and when parking is free

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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Abu Dhabi parking guide: MAWAQiF fees, timings, permits and how to pay
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Dubai: If you are driving in Abu Dhabi, knowing what the different kerb colours mean can save you from parking in the wrong space or paying a higher fee.

Public parking is managed through MAWAQiF, the parking sector of the Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility), which manages and organises parking spaces across Abu Dhabi emirate.

MAWAQiF inspectors also monitor areas where the system is implemented, enforce and take appropriate measures when rules are breached, and provide advice on parking services and regulations.

Here is what motorists need to know.

Standard or premium parking? Check the kerb colour

There are two main types of paid roadside parking, which can be identified by their kerb colours.

Premium parking – white and turquoise

  • Fee: Dh3 per hour

  • Maximum stay: Four hours

  • Paid timings: 8am to midnight

  • Free parking: Sundays and public holidays

Standard parking – black and turquoise

  • Fee: Dh2 per hour

  • Full-day fee: Dh15

  • Maximum stay: 24 hours

  • Paid timings: 8am to midnight

  • Free parking: Sundays and public holidays

How to pay for parking in Abu Dhabi

There are several ways to pay for MAWAQiF parking:

  • Darb application

  • TAMM application

  • SMS

  • MAWAQiF payment machines

For SMS payments, send a message to 3009 from a local mobile carrier, such as Etisalat or du.

Use this format: [Plate Code/Category] [Plate Number] [Parking Type] [Duration in hours]

Use S for standard parking or P for premium parking.

For example: AUH5 12345 S 1 pays for one hour of standard parking.

Resident and villa parking permits

Abu Dhabi also has dedicated parking permits for residents living in residential and villa areas. The rules on who can use these spaces and when vary depending on the type of permit.

Resident parking permits

Resident parking spaces form part of the standard parking spaces in residential areas and are identified by a turquoise line or ‘Resident Permit Only’ MAWAQiF signage.

Between 9pm and 8am, these spaces are reserved for residents with a valid parking permit. Permit holders can park at no additional cost.

Outside these hours, the same spaces can be used by members of the public without a resident permit, provided they pay the applicable parking fee.

Villa resident parking permits

Villa resident parking spaces are located in villa areas and are marked with ‘Villa Resident Permit Only’ MAWAQiF signage.

Residents with a villa parking permit can park their vehicles within their allocated zone throughout the day at no additional cost.

Visitors can also use these spaces after obtaining a Villa Visitors Parking Permit and parking correctly before 2am.

Villa visitor parking permits

Villa owners can request a parking permit for visitors by sending an SMS from a phone number registered in the system. Up to four phone numbers can be registered. If the request is submitted between 2am and 8am, the visitor permit is valid for six hours.

Villa visitor parking permit fees are:

  • UAE nationals: Free

  • Non-UAE nationals: Dh2 per hour

What about multi-storey parking in Abu Dhabi?

ITC also manages and operates seven public multi-storey car parks in Abu Dhabi, providing a total of 3,788 parking spaces.

Motorists can pay for shorter stays or obtain longer-term parking permits. Holders of a multi-storey parking permit can use the permit at all ITC-operated multi-storey parking buildings in Abu Dhabi City.

Unlike standard roadside MAWAQiF parking, the multi-storey parking tariff applies 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Multi-storey parking fees

  • One hour: Dh2

  • One day: Dh15

  • Three months: Dh1,369

  • Six months: Dh2,738

  • 12 months: Dh5,475

Where are Abu Dhabi's multi-storey car parks?

The public multi-storey parking locations include:

  • Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Street – behind Liwa Centre

  • Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Street – behind the Department of Finance

  • Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Street – behind Zakher Hotel

  • Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Street – behind Bahrain Bank

  • Al Lulu Street – behind Ahalia Hospital

  • Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed the First Street – behind Al Mashreq Bank

  • Al Dana multi-storey car park – in front of Emirates College of Technology

  • Parking next to the Vegetable and Meat Market, Gold Souk and bus station

Whether you are parking for a few hours or regularly leaving your car in Abu Dhabi, always check the kerb colour and nearby MAWAQiF signage first. The same area can have standard, premium and resident-restricted spaces, with different fees, timings and parking conditions.

Related Topics:
abu dhabiPublic parking

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