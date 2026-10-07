Abu Dhabi parking guide: MAWAQiF fees, timings, permits and how to pay

Here’s how to tell where you can park, what you’ll pay and when parking is free
Dubai: If you are driving in Abu Dhabi, knowing what the different kerb colours mean can save you from parking in the wrong space or paying a higher fee.
Public parking is managed through MAWAQiF, the parking sector of the Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility), which manages and organises parking spaces across Abu Dhabi emirate.
MAWAQiF inspectors also monitor areas where the system is implemented, enforce and take appropriate measures when rules are breached, and provide advice on parking services and regulations.
Here is what motorists need to know.
There are two main types of paid roadside parking, which can be identified by their kerb colours.
Premium parking – white and turquoise
Fee: Dh3 per hour
Maximum stay: Four hours
Paid timings: 8am to midnight
Free parking: Sundays and public holidays
Standard parking – black and turquoise
Fee: Dh2 per hour
Full-day fee: Dh15
Maximum stay: 24 hours
Paid timings: 8am to midnight
Free parking: Sundays and public holidays
There are several ways to pay for MAWAQiF parking:
Darb application
TAMM application
SMS
MAWAQiF payment machines
For SMS payments, send a message to 3009 from a local mobile carrier, such as Etisalat or du.
Use this format: [Plate Code/Category] [Plate Number] [Parking Type] [Duration in hours]
Use S for standard parking or P for premium parking.
For example: AUH5 12345 S 1 pays for one hour of standard parking.
Abu Dhabi also has dedicated parking permits for residents living in residential and villa areas. The rules on who can use these spaces and when vary depending on the type of permit.
Resident parking spaces form part of the standard parking spaces in residential areas and are identified by a turquoise line or ‘Resident Permit Only’ MAWAQiF signage.
Between 9pm and 8am, these spaces are reserved for residents with a valid parking permit. Permit holders can park at no additional cost.
Outside these hours, the same spaces can be used by members of the public without a resident permit, provided they pay the applicable parking fee.
Villa resident parking spaces are located in villa areas and are marked with ‘Villa Resident Permit Only’ MAWAQiF signage.
Residents with a villa parking permit can park their vehicles within their allocated zone throughout the day at no additional cost.
Visitors can also use these spaces after obtaining a Villa Visitors Parking Permit and parking correctly before 2am.
Villa owners can request a parking permit for visitors by sending an SMS from a phone number registered in the system. Up to four phone numbers can be registered. If the request is submitted between 2am and 8am, the visitor permit is valid for six hours.
Villa visitor parking permit fees are:
UAE nationals: Free
Non-UAE nationals: Dh2 per hour
ITC also manages and operates seven public multi-storey car parks in Abu Dhabi, providing a total of 3,788 parking spaces.
Motorists can pay for shorter stays or obtain longer-term parking permits. Holders of a multi-storey parking permit can use the permit at all ITC-operated multi-storey parking buildings in Abu Dhabi City.
Unlike standard roadside MAWAQiF parking, the multi-storey parking tariff applies 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
One hour: Dh2
One day: Dh15
Three months: Dh1,369
Six months: Dh2,738
12 months: Dh5,475
The public multi-storey parking locations include:
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Street – behind Liwa Centre
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Street – behind the Department of Finance
Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Street – behind Zakher Hotel
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Street – behind Bahrain Bank
Al Lulu Street – behind Ahalia Hospital
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed the First Street – behind Al Mashreq Bank
Al Dana multi-storey car park – in front of Emirates College of Technology
Parking next to the Vegetable and Meat Market, Gold Souk and bus station
Whether you are parking for a few hours or regularly leaving your car in Abu Dhabi, always check the kerb colour and nearby MAWAQiF signage first. The same area can have standard, premium and resident-restricted spaces, with different fees, timings and parking conditions.