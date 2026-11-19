Khor Ghanadhah Street bridge to close from 11pm Friday until 5am Monday
Dubai: Motorists in Abu Dhabi have been alerted to a temporary bridge closure on Khor Ghanadhah Street in the Al Raha area, starting late on Friday, November 20, and continuing until early Monday, November 23, 2026.
According to a traffic advisory issued by Abu Dhabi Mobility, the bridge will be closed from 11pm on Friday until 5am on Monday, affecting traffic movements in the area over the weekend.
The authority published a map highlighting the affected section of Khor Ghanadhah Street, near Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street and Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Mubarak Street.
The closure is expected to affect motorists travelling through the surrounding road network, particularly those heading towards nearby residential areas and local destinations.
Drivers are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow additional travel time and follow traffic signs and directions when approaching the affected section.
The temporary closure will remain in place throughout Saturday and Sunday, with the bridge scheduled to reopen at 5am on Monday.
The advisory does not specify the reason for the closure. Motorists should therefore rely on the authority's published traffic map and any road signs or instructions in place during the closure.