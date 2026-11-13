Abu Dhabi firefighters tackle warehouse and construction site blazes

Blazes hit a warehouse in Al Mafraq and a construction site in Al Bahyah on Friday
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence teams brought two separate fires under control on Friday afternoon, one at a warehouse in Al Mafraq Industrial Area and another at a construction site in Al Bahyah.
No injuries were reported in either incident, authorities confirmed.
The fires broke out on Friday, 13 November 2026, with teams from Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority responding to both incidents.
Emergency crews successfully contained the blazes, with cooling and smoke extraction operations continuing at both locations.
Police initially announced that emergency teams were responding to the warehouse fire in Al Mafraq before issuing a subsequent statement confirming that the blaze had been brought under control without injuries.
A separate update confirmed that the fire at the construction site in Al Bahyah had also been contained, with no injuries reported.
The authorities did not disclose the causes of the fires or provide details about the extent of the damage.
Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to obtain information about the incidents exclusively from official sources.