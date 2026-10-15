The Emirate’s first legally protected area, from a salt flat into a regional benchmark
Abu Dhabi- Abu Dhabi is known worldwide for its desert dunes. But the Emirate’s natural identity is broader than sand, and no place can show that better than Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, a site that marks the beginning of how Abu Dhabi protects its natural heritage.
Al Wathba owes its existence to the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. When Greater Flamingos bred successfully on the site in 1998, the first recorded success of its kind in the Arabian Peninsula in decades, it underscored how much the habitat was worth saving.
The area became Abu Dhabi’s first legally protected site, and it remains a cornerstone of the Emirate’s conservation efforts and a lasting sign of its commitment to safeguarding the land and the life it supports.
The site wasn't always a reserve. It was once a coastal salt flat, or sabkha. A site where the water table lies just below the surface and where the desert sun evaporates the water, leaving behind a delicate crust of salt.
It stands as a reminder that even in the harshest environments, nature is quietly at work.
Today it is a network of natural and man-made lakes that allow many of Abu Dhabi’s species to thrive. Where there was once little to see, there is now a thriving wetland.
During the winter months, the reserve hosts more than 4,000 greater flamingos, which usually breed during this period. A site of global importance, the wetland also demonstrates how conservation can work alongside modern infrastructure. But what visitors enjoy the most is the sunset view.
Water supplied largely by the nearby Mafraq Water Treatment Works helps sustain its lakes and wildlife in Abu Dhabi’s arid environment.
That transformation has earned international recognition. Al Wathba was declared a Ramsar site in 2013. In 2018 it was placed on the IUCN Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas, the first site in the region to receive that distinction.
Today, the landmark is an example of Abu Dhabi’s long-term commitment to protection, monitoring and habitat management.
The reserve is best known for its Greater Flamingos, living there during autumn and spring. It also accommodates more than 260 species of birds, 37 plant species and a wide range of aquatic life. For a desert emirate, that concentration of biodiversity is a rare sight.
The area was declared a reserve after Greater Flamingos bred there successfully in 1998, the first known successful breeding of the species in the Arabian Peninsula since 1922.
The importance of Al Wathba lies in its accessibility as well as its ecology. Just 30 minutes from Abu Dhabi city centre, it offers two self-guided walking trails of 1.5 and 3 kilometres, a bird-watching hide and an air-conditioned visitor centre.
It has been kept deliberately raw, without cafés or commercial development in the area, so that the focus stays on nature. Visitors coming are solely there for the purpose of watching the flamingos.
Best to carry your hat, sunscreen and a refillable water bottle, but don’t forget your binoculars.
Looking ahead
The UAE has eight natural reserves, and Al Wathba is among the most visited in the country. Entry has been free, and the reserve is a place where families and children can see wildlife up close and learn why protecting it matters.
The reserve is currently closed temporarily for development until further notice, and visitors should check for updates before travelling.
For a place that has stood for decades as a symbol of Abu Dhabi’s conservation commitment, the current inconvenience is an indicator of how this landmark’s role is still growing.