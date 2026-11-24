Banks and governments to discuss moving promising projects towards financing and delivery
Dubai: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has been named an official partner of The Oasis at the 2026 United Nations Water Conference. The event takes place in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10.
The bank plans to mobilize Dh100 billion in blue finance between 2026 and 2035. The funds will back sustainable water and marine-related activities.
The conference faces a funding problem. Water infrastructure, technology and services draw far less investment than the world needs. In developing countries, about 91 per cent of water spending comes from the public sector, FAB's announcement notes. Private capital covers less than 2 per cent.
FAB will host a session on The Oasis main stage on December 9, during the Investments for Lives & Livelihood thematic day. Titled Inside the Water Deal: What Makes Financing Work, it will examine project viability, financing structures, risk allocation and the conditions needed to attract private capital. Banks, governments and project developers will discuss how to move promising projects towards financing and delivery.
The bank will also contribute to wider investment talks around the conference. Topics include financial frameworks, partnerships and the long-term capital needed to expand access to safe and reliable water.
Abdulla Balalaa, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, frames the issue as one of money. The world already knows what needs to be done, he says. "What remains is the ability to finance them at the scale and speed required," he adds.
Balalaa calls for stronger project pipelines, projects that appeal to private capital and closer ties between governments, development banks and financial institutions. The UAE wants the conference to become a turning point in how the world funds water, he observes.
He also points to FAB's role. Its partnership "demonstrates the role that UAE institutions can play in shaping the global water agenda," Balalaa notes.
Hana Al Rostamani, FAB's group chief executive, outlines the bank's contribution."FAB will bring its financial expertise and global franchise to help mobilise investment at scale," she confirms. She describes water security as increasingly critical to economic resilience and sustainable growth.
The partnership places finance alongside policy, technology and international cooperation as drivers of water security. Closing the funding gap will require banks to look beyond traditional financing and work with governments and development partners and that's what the conference hopes to achieve .