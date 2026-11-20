Off-plan buyers facing large completion payments can compare financing across 18+ banks
Dubai-based mortgage broker Lenddoo has outlined financing options for off-plan buyers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi facing large handover payments, as the emirate heads for its busiest year of residential completions in almost two decades.
Around 32,000 homes are projected for handover in Dubai in the second half of 2026, bringing total deliveries for the year to about 55,600 units, the highest annual volume since 2008, according to Cushman & Wakefield Core’s H1 2026 report.
Many off-plan payment plans in Dubai and Abu Dhabi ask buyers to pay a large share of the price at handover, often 40 to 60 per cent. Few buyers hold that amount in cash, so a handover mortgage has become a common solution, as set out in Lenddoo’s full handover finance guide.
Under a handover mortgage, a bank values the property close to completion and lends against it. The bank pays the outstanding balance to the developer, and the buyer repays through monthly instalments. Where a buyer has already paid a large share of the price, the bank may also refund part of it through a developer buyout, subject to its limits.
“Our advice to off-plan buyers is to begin about six months before handover,” said Sarah Chohaib, Managing Director at Lenddoo. “That gives enough time for pre-approval, valuation and title registration, and helps buyers avoid late fees or the risk of losing their unit.”
Banks typically ask for a passport, visa and Emirates ID, a salary certificate and bank statements, the sale agreement and payment receipts, and the developer’s completion letter. Buyers can check how much they can borrow for handover before their completion notice arrives.
Not every bank finances every developer or project. Lenddoo compares 18+ UAE banks, identifies those that accept a buyer’s project and handles the paperwork at AED 0 cost to the buyer. Off-plan owners can talk to Lenddoo about their handover payment ahead of completion.
Lenddoo is a UAE mortgage broker comparing home loan offers from 18+ banks across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the other emirates, at AED 0 cost to borrowers. All financing is subject to individual eligibility and bank approval.