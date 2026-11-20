Corporate water stewardship launched to boost UAE's sustainability efforts
The UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA), a national alliance of public and private sector organisations driving climate-positive action, has launched a Corporate Water Stewardship initiative to help UAE businesses understand and address water-related risks, impacts and opportunities across their operations and value chains.
Convened by Emirates Nature-WWF and endorsed by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the initiative was announced at UACA’s fourth Advisory Committee Meeting, chaired by Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Managing Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund (MBZ Fund).
The meeting took place ahead of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.
Water, energy, climate and nature are closely interconnected, making an integrated approach essential for businesses to strengthen operational resilience, manage risks and advance their sustainability goals.
This is particularly important in the UAE, where freshwater resources are limited and growing demand for desalination highlights the close link between water stewardship and decarbonisation.
The initiative aims to encourage stronger corporate action in support of national priorities, including the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and the National Energy and Water Demand Management Programme 2050.
Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak said: “Water is one of our most precious resources, particularly here in the UAE. Producing clean water takes energy, and how we use it has consequences for both our environment and our economy. Businesses have an important role to play in managing water more responsibly. Through UACA, we want to help them take practical steps that make sense for their operations and contribute to the UAE’s wider sustainability goals.”
Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF, said: “UACA’s Corporate Water Stewardship initiative builds on established international frameworks to develop a practical approach tailored to the UAE. It recognises that businesses are at different stages of maturity and identifies shared priority areas of action.”
The UACA Advisory Committee also reviewed progress and set priorities across its wider decarbonisation agenda.
Building on insights from the Navigating Decarbonization Report and Road2.0 Year One Report, UACA's ongoing work focuses on addressing barriers to accelerating decarbonisation at scale.
Research undertaken in partnership with the American University of Sharjah aims to provide transport-sector stakeholders with stronger evidence to support investment decisions and identify the market conditions needed to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption.
UACA’s Road2.0 commercial electric vehicle initiative, endorsed by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and initially conceptualised with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), examines how the total cost of ownership (TCO) of electric vehicles compares with that of petrol and diesel vehicles in the UAE.
Its 'Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand Declaration to the EV Ecosystem Players in the UAE' aims to support the deployment of 20,000 zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2040.
UACA is the UAE's first tailored alliance for climate action, focusing on supporting the ambitions of the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative and the Paris Agreement.
The UACA Advisory Committee includes H.E. Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI); H.E. Dr. Alanoud Alhaj Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for Green Development and Climate Change at MOCCAE; H.E. Eng. Abdulla Remeithi, Executive Director of Integrated Environment Policy and Planning; and Mohamed Al Marzooqi, CEO of HSBC UAE.
Other members include Dr. Steven Griffiths, Vice Chancellor for Research at the American University of Sharjah; Dr. Leila Hoteit, Senior Partner and Managing Director at BCG; Dr. Nasser Saidi, Chairman of the Clean Energy Business Council; and Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF.