Work Reimagined UAE forum to address employee well-being and workplace culture

Experts will discuss how companies can build healthier workplaces and sustain performance
Employee well-being is becoming a business priority as organisations grapple with burnout, digital fatigue, talent retention and changing employee expectations. How companies manage the everyday experience of work has a direct bearing on productivity, engagement and performance. Work Reimagined UAE, a forum by InsuranceMarket.ae in association with Gulf News, will bring business leaders and HR professionals together on November 18 to discuss how organisations can build healthier workplace cultures and sustain employee performance.
The November 18 forum is the third in a four-part Work Reimagined UAE series addressing key issues shaping the future of work, including HR, workplace culture, leadership and employee experience. This edition turns its attention to employee well-being and its role in building healthier, more productive workplaces.
For Avinash Babur, Founder & Chairman of Alfred Holdings, the starting point is recognising that employee well-being is a business priority, not simply an HR initiative.
“Organisations need to move beyond occasional wellness programmes and create an environment where people feel valued, supported and empowered to perform at their best,” he says.
Leadership, he adds, has a direct role in making this happen. “When leaders genuinely care about their people, encourage open communication, recognise contributions and create opportunities for growth, well-being becomes part of the organisation’s everyday culture.”
The link between employee well-being and business performance is another important consideration. “Well-being and performance are not competing priorities. They reinforce each other. Employees who feel supported are more likely to be engaged, productive and committed to the organisation’s long-term success,” Babur says.
He also points to the need for measurable outcomes, rather than relying on good intentions.
“Organisations should consistently evaluate employee feedback, engagement levels, absenteeism, retention and productivity to understand what is working and where improvements are needed,” Babur says, adding, “Ultimately, the strongest workplace cultures are built when organisations invest in their people with the same discipline and long-term thinking they apply to business growth.”
Discussions will consider how organisations can make well-being part of the entire employee journey. Panellists will explore how HR teams and managers can spot early signs of stress and disengagement, address pressure points during onboarding and professional development, and handle performance reviews and employee exits with greater care.
Digital overload and its impact on concentration and productivity will be another focus. With constant messages, back-to-back meetings and multiple digital tools competing for employees’ attention, panellists will discuss ways to protect time for focused work, reduce unnecessary digital distractions and make room for recovery.
The agenda will also consider the value of measuring performance through outcomes rather than hours spent online. Panellists will share practical approaches to healthier work routines that support sustained productivity while meeting organisational goals.
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What: Work Reimagined UAE
When: November 18, 2026
Where: InsuranceMarket.ae headquarters; Control Tower, 27th Floor, Dubai