Abu Dhabi begins work on AI-powered facility to process 400,000 tonnes of waste annually

The new waste facility will form part of Tadweer Group’s wider EcoPark project
Work has begun on a new waste recovery facility in Abu Dhabi that will use artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology to process up to 400,000 tonnes of waste every year.
Tadweer Group announced on Thursday that on-site work has started on the Material Recovery Facility (MRF), which is being developed in partnership with international environmental company Urbaser.
The facility is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2028 and will play a role in Abu Dhabi’s efforts to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills.
Once operational, the facility will be able to process 200,000 tonnes of household waste and another 200,000 tonnes of commercial and industrial waste annually.
It will use AI-powered sorting systems, automated equipment and advanced optical technologies to identify and separate different types of waste.
These technologies will help recover materials that can be recycled or processed further, reducing the amount of waste that would otherwise end up in landfills.
The facility will form part of Tadweer Group’s wider EcoPark project, which aims to bring together different waste treatment and recycling technologies in one location.
Abu Dhabi aims to divert 80% of its waste away from landfills by 2031 as part of its efforts to improve waste management and make better use of recyclable materials.
Etienne Petit, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, said the start of on-site work marks an important step towards achieving the emirate’s waste management goals.
“This is a significant step forward for the project and for Abu Dhabi’s circular economy ambitions,” he said.
Petit added that the facility would help strengthen Abu Dhabi’s ability to recover useful materials from waste on a larger scale.
Rafael Guinea, Waste Treatment General Director at Urbaser, said the company would use its experience in waste treatment to support the development of the facility.
He explained that the project would contribute to Abu Dhabi’s efforts to improve recycling and recover more materials from waste.
The new facility is part of Tadweer Group’s plans to develop a circular economy, where materials are reused and recycled instead of being discarded.
By introducing AI and automated sorting technologies, the project aims to improve waste processing, increase recycling and reduce the environmental impact of waste disposal across Abu Dhabi.