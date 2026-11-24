FCA graduates 24 professionals to lead social work teams in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: Twenty-four employees of Abu Dhabi's Family Care Authority (FCA) have graduated from a professional diploma in strengthening leadership and supervisory skills in the social work sector.
The first cohort of the Professional Diploma in Leadership and Supervision in Social Work was delivered in partnership with United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), combining academic knowledge with professional practice to prepare employees to lead and supervise social work teams.
Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority, said investing in the capabilities of employees was essential to improving the quality of social services provided to individuals and families.
“The quality of social services begins with the capabilities of the people delivering them and their ability to understand the needs of individuals and families and respond to them effectively,” she said.
She added that the programme would strengthen employees' readiness to lead social work in line with professional standards, while supporting better integration and quality of services.
The diploma was delivered in collaboration with UAEU's Department of Social Work at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. It covered three areas, Introduction to Social Work; Social Policies and the Legislative and Regulatory Framework in the UAE; and Management in Social Work.
Participants also completed applied graduation projects, examining challenges within their workplaces and presenting practical solutions to improve professional practices and institutional performance.
Professor Dr Ahmed Ali Al Raisi, Vice Chancellor of UAEU, said leadership in social work required professionals to look beyond managerial responsibilities and consider the individual circumstances of the people they serve.
“Beyond managerial competence, leadership in this sector requires sound professional judgement that balances organisational requirements with the unique circumstances of each individual and family,” he said.
He said the partnership was designed to connect academic knowledge with professional practice, enabling Emirati professionals to lead their teams and make evidence-based decisions while upholding the ethical values of the profession.
The graduation marks the completion of the programme's first cohort, with FCA and UAEU highlighting their partnership as part of efforts to develop national talent and strengthen professional standards in Abu Dhabi's social sector.