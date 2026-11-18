In Washington, the delegation met with Yousef Al Otaiba, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the United States, in the presence of a number of embassy staff, where the delegation presented the objectives of the visit and Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s efforts to develop an endowment ecosystem aligned with global best practices were presented. The delegation also explored with the Rockefeller Foundation areas of shared collaboration and mutual interest, as well as innovative financing tools, and their role in directing resources towards solutions with sustainable social impact. In its meeting with NESsT, the delegation learned about models for financing social enterprises and supporting their growth, as well as portfolio management practices and the assessment of their social outcomes. The delegation’s meetings also included American University in Washington, as part of engagement with academic institutions and knowledge exchange.