US visit strengthens Awqaf Abu Dhabi's focus on impact investing and social innovation
The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) has concluded a visit to the United States, covering New York, Washington and Boston, during which its delegation held meetings with several entities in the fields of endowment management, sustainable philanthropy, impact investing and innovation. The visit aimed to explore opportunities for building long-term partnerships and exchanging expertise in growing endowment assets, thereby strengthening the sustainability of their returns and their contribution to long-term social and economic development.
The visit, led by His Excellency Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi), forms part of the Authority’s efforts to consolidate its international presence and present an advanced endowment model that links sound financial management with social innovation and turns giving into sustainable resources that meet community needs.
The programme focused on knowledge exchange in the management of endowments and funds, exploring areas of collaboration of shared priority, and learning about impact measurement and management standards, alongside the assessment of financial returns and risk, in support of the development of a more efficient, transparent and sustainable endowment ecosystem.
Commenting on the visit, Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim said:
“We view endowment as a renewable development system that draws its strength from its ability to preserve and grow assets and to turn their returns into sustainable impact on people’s lives. From this standpoint, we seek to deepen frameworks for international cooperation to connect global expertise with our community’s priorities, and to develop practices that combine financial discipline with social innovation, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading model in endowment management and strengthening its contribution to achieving development priorities.”
Al Qassim added: “These meetings gave us the opportunity to exchange perspectives with American and international institutions that combine investment expertise, academic knowledge and the ability to develop solutions to societal challenges. Through these dialogues, we look forward to exploring high-quality collaboration opportunities that enhance the efficiency of endowment resource management, broaden the options for deploying them responsibly and develop the tools used to measure their impact. The success of an endowment is not measured by the size of its assets alone, but also by its ability to respond to community needs and sustain its benefit across generations.”
In New York, the delegation began its meetings with the Ford Foundation, one of the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States, where both sides discussed areas of mutual interest and opportunities for collaboration in impact investing, as well as fund management models and the deployment of capital to achieve long-term development goals.
The delegation also met with the Helena Group Foundation and the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), with discussions covering opportunities for collaboration in areas of mutual interest, impact measurement and management standards, and the resources and professional networks that support the assessment of the social outcomes of investments, thereby strengthening the integration between financial performance and the value delivered to society.
In Washington, the delegation met with Yousef Al Otaiba, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the United States, in the presence of a number of embassy staff, where the delegation presented the objectives of the visit and Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s efforts to develop an endowment ecosystem aligned with global best practices were presented. The delegation also explored with the Rockefeller Foundation areas of shared collaboration and mutual interest, as well as innovative financing tools, and their role in directing resources towards solutions with sustainable social impact. In its meeting with NESsT, the delegation learned about models for financing social enterprises and supporting their growth, as well as portfolio management practices and the assessment of their social outcomes. The delegation’s meetings also included American University in Washington, as part of engagement with academic institutions and knowledge exchange.
The Boston leg of the visit included a meeting with Harvard Management Company, as part of the exchange of expertise in endowment management. The meeting with MIT Solve addressed ways of deploying philanthropic capital to support social innovation and scale solutions that respond to societal challenges, along with models for engaging partners and measuring impact. Bringing these areas together reflects Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s approach of linking the growth of endowment resources to the development of practical solutions that are sustainable and scalable.
The visit builds on Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s international cooperation track, which has included its recent visits to Australia and Malaysia, and before them Germany, to benefit from global experiences and expand the horizons of innovative social investment.
The Authority continues to grow endowment assets and develop its management tools in line with best practices, supporting the sustainable funding of education, health and social care initiatives, enhancing the role of endowments in improving quality of life and strengthening community solidarity, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for sustainable development.