DWP services offline after deliberate cyber incident, investigation underway
The British government's Department for Work and Pensions said Saturday that a cyber incident that took some services offline had been a deliberate attack.
A spokesperson for the department said it had experienced "an attempt to gain unauthorised access to our systems" in the incident which was detected late Thursday.
It comes amid growing cyber attacks and threats worldwide.
"Our team and specialist cyber experts continue to investigate a cyber attack on DWP's systems," the spokesperson said.
"Alongside the National Cyber Security Centre and Government Cyber Co-ordination Centre, we are working to understand the cause of an attempt to gain unauthorised access to our systems."
The incident saw several DWP services taken offline as a precautionary measure, some of which remained offline on Saturday.
The department insisted that regular welfare and pension payments were unaffected, while officials said there was no evidence of any personal details being compromised.
Businesses and governments have faced a string of technological failures which, in recent weeks, have crippled the online systems of organisations such as Microsoft and the US Federal Aviation Administration.
Britain's domestic intelligence service MI5 and the defence ministry this week warned UK military suppliers to Ukraine about increasing sabotage attempts by Russia.
The UK advised the companies on how to reduce their exposure, detect and report hostile reconnaissance and minimise the impact of an attack.
A cyber attack in August targeted three British airports belonging to the Manchester Airports Group, resulting in the theft of personal data of 8.7 million customers.
A separate UK incident last year heavily impacted Jaguar Land Rover, while attacks affected also operations at retailer Marks & Spencer, plush department store Harrods and the Co-op food chain.