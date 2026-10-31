Dubai Police introduce new forensic system to speed up investigations

Investigators now get crucial medical evidence sooner under new process
Dubai: Dubai Police have introduced a new medical examination system in their Forensic Medicine Department that has shortened waiting times and sped up the release of forensic medical reports. The change means investigators receive key medical evidence sooner.
Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, commended the department for reworking its procedures and adopting new methods that have cut the number of steps needed to complete a medical report.
He said the improvement in the department’s performance figures was the result of sound planning, teamwork and the careful use of resources in support of criminal investigations and the justice system.
Al Shamsi made the remarks at a ceremony honouring the department’s staff. The event was attended by Major General Eid Mohammad Thani Harib, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Brigadier Rashid Ahmad Lootah, Director of the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology; Brigadier Khalid Al Sumaiti, Deputy Director for Technical Affairs; Colonel Dr Rashid Hamdan Al Ghafri, Deputy Director for Administrative Affairs; and Dr Younis Al Baloushi, Director of the Forensic Medicine Department, along with a number of officers and specialists.
Al Shamsi said that better forensic medicine services make criminal investigations more effective, because medical reports help establish the facts of a case and ensure decisions are based on scientific evidence.
He added that real progress comes when teams regularly review how they work, spot areas that can be improved and turn those findings into practical solutions, without sacrificing accuracy for speed.
“We take pride in teams that turn challenges into opportunities for development and translate their specialised expertise into tangible improvements in performance. These achievements demonstrate a strong sense of responsibility and an understanding of the importance of every procedure and report in safeguarding rights and serving justice,” Al Shamsi said.
“Investing in our people and empowering them to improve their working methods is the foundation of sustainable development and the continuous advancement of specialised services.”
Dr Al Baloushi said the department designed the new examination system around clearly defined workflows.
Cases are now sorted according to the type and seriousness of the injuries, which allows medical teams to decide on the most suitable examination for each one.
For minor injuries, reports can be prepared using existing medical records, in coordination with partner organisations. This frees up capacity so that people with serious injuries can be given earlier appointments.
Dr Al Baloushi said the new system, combined with additional medical staff and stepped-up operations, has made procedures simpler, reports quicker to complete and cases easier to process.
The department has also recorded higher productivity and shorter waiting times for appointments, and it closely tracks whether reports are completed within set deadlines.
Dr Al Baloushi said the changes allow the department to respond faster to the needs of the justice system, without compromising the accuracy and reliability of its medical findings.
He said the department would continue to improve its services and efficiency, so that forensic examinations deliver timely, reliable evidence that supports investigations and protects people’s rights.