Dubai Municipality also honours founding leaders of food safety at 20th edition of DIFSC
Dubai: From factory floors to fast-food counters and hotel kitchens, the emirate's best-run businesses championing food safety have just been named. Dubai Municipality on Monday honoured the winners of the third edition of its Food Systems Excellence Programme, known as DM Food Elite.
The programme celebrates food businesses and establishments that show outstanding practices, innovation and a commitment to food safety. The winners were recognised at the 20th Dubai International Food Safety Conference (DIFSC), which opened in Dubai on Monday.
Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, director general of Dubai Municipality, honoured the winners in the presence of Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafee, acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality.
Awards were presented across four categories. In Food Manufacturing Establishments, Nestlé Middle East Manufacturing and Nestlé Dubai Manufacturing secured first place. Baklawa Made Better (BMB), part of Agthia Group, came second, while Farm Fresh Meat Products Factory took third.
Among Quick Service Restaurants and Cafeterias, McDonald's – JBR (Murjan) finished first. Hardee's – Umm Suqeim was second and Pret A Manger – Dubai Internet City third.
In the Hotel Restaurants category, Vibe – The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery took first place. Creek Kitchen – Marriott Marquis was runner-up, and Day & Night Restaurant – Mercure Hotel Suites came third.
In the Independent Restaurants category, Bota – Jumeirah Golf Estates was named the winner.
The programme reflects Dubai Municipality's drive to encourage excellence across the food sector. It does this by recognising establishments that set high standards, and by promoting practices that protect consumers and support continuous improvement in food safety.
DM Food Elite is not new. When the first winners were announced in 2024, Dubai Municipality described it as the first recognition programme of its kind launched by a regulator. Judging looks beyond hygiene to nutrition, sustainability, social responsibility, innovation and digitalisation.
The 20th edition also paid tribute to the founding leaders of the conference. Dubai Municipality honoured Hussain Nasser Lootah, former director general, and Salem bin Mesmar, former assistant director general.
It also honoured Khalid Al Awadhi, former director general of the food safety department, and Dr Amina Ahmed Mohammed of former director of Accreditation Centre at Dubai Central Laboratory, recognising the part they played in establishing the event.
Speaking at the event, Dr Naseem said: "Today, as we celebrate twenty years of leadership and excellence, we reflect on a remarkable journey that has seen Dubai evolve from a major hub for global food trade into a global laboratory for innovation and an international destination for shaping the future of food systems."
The conference began in 2006 with just 16 speakers. It has since grown into a leading global platform, delivering more than 2,000 scientific presentations and over 500,000 hours of knowledge-sharing and training to nearly 47,000 participants, leaders and decisionmakers from around the world.
"Because knowledge only realises its true value when translated into practices that protect people and communities, Dubai has developed an integrated food safety ecosystem that brings together science-based regulatory oversight, field capabilities, advanced laboratories, technology, and artificial intelligence," she said.
The results are measurable. Over the conference's journey, more than 22 million laboratory tests have been conducted on food, water and consumer products, while the testing time for certain advanced analyses has been cut to just two minutes, Dr Naseem added.