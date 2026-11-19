India's SAFF hero Sandip Mandi gets a traditional welcome as his feet are washed at home.
Indian footballer Sandip Mandi received a hero's welcome on his return to Kolkata after scoring the winning goal against Pakistan in the SAFF Championship final.
The 24 year old defender was greeted by hundreds of supporters, traditional drums, posters and celebrations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday.
But the most touching moment came during the traditional reception, when his feet were washed as part of the welcome.
His mother, Sarala Mandi, was among those waiting to receive him. Photographs shared by India Today captured the emotional reunion, with Mandi embracing his mother.
Supporters also draped the Indian national flag around him, placed garlands around his neck and celebrated the footballer's achievement.
The celebrations continued in Kalyani, West Bengal, where members of the Santal community welcomed Mandi with traditional music, dancing and flowers.
Residents washed his feet in brass plates as part of the reception and accompanied him in a procession through the neighbourhood.
Mandi also paid tribute to Santal historical figures Sidhu and Kanhu before visiting the local football club where his journey began.
Born on June 11, 2002, Mandi is a defender from Kalyani who currently plays for East Bengal FC.
His family has ancestral roots in Chakulia in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district.
Football runs in his family. His father, Sundar Mandi, represented the Railways in the Santosh Trophy, while his uncle, Sagram Mandi, previously played for Mohun Bagan.
Mandi began his football journey at Kalyani Adivasi Sporting Club before progressing through the Kalyani Municipal Football Academy and Tata Football Academy.
His father later revealed that he deliberately avoided calling his son before the final because he did not want to put him under additional pressure.
India came from behind to defeat Pakistan 2 to 1 in the final at the National Stadium in Dhaka on November 17.
Pakistan took the lead through Alamgir Ghazi in first half stoppage time.
However, the match turned when Pakistan's Junaid Shah received a red card following a VAR review in the 59th minute.
Suhail Ahmad Bhat equalised a minute later before Mandi headed home Abdul Rabeeh's corner in the 88th minute.
The victory handed India their record 10th SAFF Championship title and a third consecutive triumph under coach Naushad Moosa.
For Mandi, the winning goal was a career defining moment. But the emotional welcome from his family and community showed just how much his achievement meant to those who had supported his football journey.