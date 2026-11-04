Indian expat opens up about challenges and lessons after win, says he plans to work again
Abu Dhabi: A year after becoming the UAE’s first Dh100 million lottery winner, Anilkumar Bolla has revealed where he lives, where his money has gone, plans for his wedding and dream of establishing a multinational AI company, in an exclusive interview with Gulf News.
The 30-year-old Indian expat, who made history by winning the UAE Lottery’s Dh100 million jackpot in the Lucky Day Draw on October 18, 2025, first shared details about his “transformative” year in a statement released by the lottery operator on October 22.
Now, in an email interview, we revisited plans the Abu Dhabi resident had shared with the newspaper a year ago. He has also opened up about the biggest challenges he faced and the lessons he learnt after the historic win.
A major change since our first interview is on the career front. Soon after the win, Anilkumar, an IT professional from the south Indian state of Telangana, had said: “I don’t plan to leave my job immediately.” A year on, he said he is on a career break but still plans to resume work.
“After the win, I took a break from work. I do plan to work again, but I’m focused on building something of my own at the moment,” he said.
He has started investing in real estate and other companies and is researching business opportunities. He said he has not yet decided what his own business will look like.
Asked whether the IT consultancy he had planned with a close colleague had moved forward, Anilkumar said, “My ambition has grown.” Over the next five years, he wants to build an “AI-based multinational company” with a presence in both the UAE and India.
“At this stage, I am still researching and haven’t registered or launched my own company yet,” he said. “I don’t want to rush that process.”
Anilkumar was single when Gulf News spoke to him last. However, marriage is now on his mind.
“Yes, marriage is something I am thinking about for the future. Hopefully, I would like to get married by the end of next year,” he said.
His five-year vision is personal as well as professional. He wants to be healthier, married and, hopefully, have at least one child.
“My ambitions are much bigger today than they were before,” he said.
But, when it is about doing something big now, he feels “there’s no one purchase or one venture.”
A year ago, Anilkumar spoke of buying a dream villa on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island or Yas Island. He has since bought two properties in the UAE. However, he revealed that neither is on those islands.
One is a villa in Bloom Living in Abu Dhabi, close to the airport. The other is a two-bedroom apartment close to Dubai Marina. It is still under development and, based on the current timeline, is expected to be handed over in April 2027. “So, I haven’t moved in yet,” he said about his Dubai home.
Anilkumar has also applied for a UAE Golden Visa, and the application is under review. He still sees himself in the UAE for at least the next 10 years, as he did a year ago. “I have bought property here and I also want the UAE to be part of my future business plans,” he said.
His family remains in his father’s dream house because his father does not want to leave it. Anilkumar had earlier spoken of bringing his family to the UAE. He now plans to spend the coming years building his life between the UAE and India.
He revealed that he has bought multiple properties in India, including in metropolitan areas, as well as agricultural land. He has also bought an off-plan beachfront property that is expected to be handed over in 2030.
Anilkumar said he has taken a “disciplined approach”, with real estate as one of his main areas of focus. He has also had some exposure to global markets. Last year, he had spoken of seeking the right advice before investing.
Family remains his priority. As he revealed days ago, he bought jewellery for his mother and farmland for his father, who is interested in organic farming. He has also supported his brother. “Whatever I am able to do for my family means more to me than what I buy for myself,” he said.
He has also travelled. He visited Bali, Thailand and Amsterdam, and made several trips to India. Some of his trips were with friends and some with family. He hopes to visit another four or five new countries in the near future.
The adjustment to the life as an overnight multimillionaire took time. “Initially, everything was very exciting and relaxing, but eventually I realised I needed to become more disciplined,” he said.
“Even accepting that I had actually won took me some time,” he revealed.
His biggest challenge was managing the expectations of the people around him. “Managing the expectations of people around me while staying calm and making the right decisions has probably been one of the biggest challenges of the past year,” he said.
He added that this is something “you don’t fully understand until you find yourself in this position”.
Asked about the biggest surprise, Anilkumar said it was how long it takes to fully process something so significant.
“The transformative year has reshaped my life and my ambitions, but it has also taught me to remain disciplined and humble,” he said.
Earlier, on October 22, Anilkumar had revealed that the windfall had brought significant changes to his life, but he had chosen to remain grounded.
He shared that his family continues to live in the same house in India, his father’s dream home. He had fulfilled his parents’ wishes by gifting his mother gold jewellery and his father farmland to pursue organic farming. He also revealed that he had invested in properties in both the UAE and India, while exploring business opportunities and new ventures.
Reflecting on life after the win, Anilkumar said the biggest reward had been the freedom to spend more quality time with his family, travel and enjoy experiences with loved ones. While the initial excitement of winning has gradually settled, he said he remains grateful for the opportunities the money has provided.
He also acknowledged the attention that comes with being recognised as the UAE’s Dh100 million lottery winner and emphasised the importance of staying humble and managing money responsibly.