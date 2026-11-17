Sandip Mandi emerges as the hero, scoring a dramatic late winner for India
Dubai: Sandip Mandi emerged as the hero, scoring a dramatic late winner as India defeated Pakistan 2-1 to secure a record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday.
Competing with a second-string squad, India began its campaign with a 3-2 victory over Pakistan before edging past Bhutan 2-1 in the semi-finals. In the final, however, the Blue Tigers faced a stern challenge as Pakistan struck early to take the lead.
India responded with determination, as Suhail Ahmed Bhat restored parity before Sandip Mandi sealed the victory with an 88th-minute header, completing a memorable comeback.
The triumph marked India’s third consecutive SAFF Championship title and further strengthened its dominance in the competition. For Pakistan, reaching the senior SAFF final for the first time was a historic achievement, but the defeat ended its title hopes in heartbreaking fashion.
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