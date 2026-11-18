India 2 Pakistan 1: Pakistan show sportsmanship after defeat to India in SAFF championship
At a time when cricketing encounters between India and Pakistan have been overshadowed by political tensions and controversies, football has delivered a refreshing reminder of what sport is all about.
India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in a thrilling SAFF Championship final in Dhaka on Tuesday, November 17, to clinch their record-extending 10th title and third consecutive crown.
But the result was not the only talking point.
In a remarkable display of sportsmanship, Pakistan's players gave the victorious Indian team a guard of honour during the medal ceremony.
The gesture was a powerful reminder that even the fiercest sporting rivalries need not come at the expense of mutual respect.
The scenes were particularly meaningful given the controversies surrounding recent cricket encounters between India and Pakistan.
The absence of customary handshakes during previous cricket matches, along with criticism of certain player celebrations, has raised questions about the spirit of the game.
Football, however, offered a different picture.
Despite the disappointment of losing a major final against their biggest rivals, Pakistan's footballers showed respect for the champions.
There were no political statements or unnecessary gestures. Just footballers acknowledging their opponents.
The final itself was full of drama.
Pakistan took the lead through Alamgir Ghazi in first-half stoppage time and looked capable of securing their first SAFF Championship title.
However, the match changed when Pakistan's Junaid Shah was sent off following a VAR review in the second half.
Suhail Ahmad Bhat equalised for India in the 60th minute before Sandip Mandi scored the winner with a header in the 88th minute.
The victory secured India's 10th SAFF Championship title and made them the first team to win the tournament three consecutive times.
For Pakistan, appearing in their first final, it was a heartbreaking defeat.
Yet the scenes during the medal ceremony showed that there was still room for respect despite the disappointment.
The players had fought hard for their countries, their teammates and their supporters. But when the competition ended, sportsmanship took centre stage.
Political tensions may continue beyond the football pitch, but moments like these remind us that sport has the power to break barriers.
Rivalry is part of sport. Respect should always be part of it too.