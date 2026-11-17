Blue Tigers’ register a dramatic 2-1 victory to retain the SAFF Championship 2026
Dubai: Pakistan players showed a remarkable display of sportsmanship as they gave India a guard of honour following the Blue Tigers’ dramatic 2-1 victory in the SAFF Championship 2026 final at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday.
The gesture provided a memorable moment of respect between the two neighbouring nations, whose sporting relations have been affected by heightened political tensions over the past year and a half. India and Pakistan have largely avoided exchanging pleasantries during cricket encounters.
However, football offered a different picture at the regional championship. Ahead of their group-stage meeting on November 5, India head coach Naushad Moosa and defender Nathan Rodrigues had indicated that their players would participate in pre-match greetings. Moosa even expressed his willingness to embrace the Pakistani players if the occasion demanded it.
India captain Bijoy Varghese subsequently shook hands with Pakistan skipper Yousuf Ijaz Butt before their encounter, which India won 3-2. The post-final guard of honour further underlined the spirit of mutual respect displayed throughout the tournament.
On the pitch, India produced a remarkable comeback to secure their record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title and complete a hat-trick of consecutive championships.
Pakistan, appearing in their first-ever SAFF Championship final, took a deserved lead through Alamgir Ghazi, who curled a superb finish into the far corner during first-half stoppage time.
India struggled to create opportunities in the opening period but returned with greater determination after the break. Their task became easier when Pakistan’s Junaid Shah received a straight red card in the 59th minute following a VAR review for a dangerous challenge on Brison Fernandes.
The numerical advantage quickly paid dividends. Suhail Ahmad Bhat restored parity in the 60th minute, reacting sharply after a failed attempt by substitute Macarton Nickson to connect with a cross from Khaiminthang Lhungdim.
With extra time approaching, India continued searching for the winner. Their persistence finally paid off in the 88th minute when Sandip Mandi rose to meet Abdul Rabeeh’s corner with a powerful header. The ball bounced off the turf before sailing beyond Butt and into the net.
The late strike sealed a memorable victory for Moosa’s side, completing another successful title defence.